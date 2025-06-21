The head of the Ada Senior High School has dismissed some students for flouting a school rule that led to the death of one of them

The students were brought forward before their colleagues and teachers, and their punishment was explained in detail

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

The school authorities of Ada Senior High School in the Greater Accra region have sanctioned 20 students who left the school without permission to go swim in a nearby river.

The students have been dismissed from the school, effective immediately.

In a video on X, the students were brought before the school assembly, and the punishment was stated publicly and explained to ensure understanding by all present.

A female voice, which possibly belongs to the school’s headmistress, stated and explained the punishment in detail.

She stated that the final year students who have already registered for their West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will be allowed to write their exams.

However, they cannot stay in the school or be found within the premises when they have no exam or have finished writing their papers. She stated that their parents must bring them whenever they have a paper.

“Your parents will come and wait patiently for you. When you finish, they will take you back till you are done with your WASSCE papers. If your parents do not have time that one is between you and them. It is your business.”

Ghanaians react to the dismissal of students

@withAlvin__ said:

“I dislike when a student is dismissed, it almost destroys their future, but these ones are making it hard to defend them, especially considering one was unalived 😢.”

@Gad6six17422 wrote:

“What about the right to education? Which court passed that judgement? Ky3s3 Ghana de3 everyone does what they want.”

@0nly1playa said:

“You break bounds go town aa,u say u dey go swim a river kwasia, are u a tilapia…these kiddies gyimi too much 🤣.”

@kofivava wrote:

“Punish them and let them be! Education is a must.”

@WizzyBone01 said:

“Naa, once someone has died from their sneaking out, they must be taught a lesson.”

@kwabenaPetoa wrote:

“Hmm asem ooo I’m shocked. We need the Minister of Education to take on this issue, because you can’t dismiss these 20 students like that, because they have the right to education.”

@MawusieD said:

“Exactly, your parents take you to bring me, say make I take care of you, I give you rules, say follow so say you go be protected by me, you say no you no go follow rules. It clearly means you won’t allow me to take care of you, so go home, make your mom take care of you, simple as that.”

@shange9 wrote:

“Dismissing them, you didn't solve any problem. You just created a bigger problem for society and the hard-working people. You added to the number of the unemployed and crime.”

@nyarko_joy said:

“Issues like this are worrying. We must have other corrective systems where they are helped. What is done is done and cannot be reversed. Some cannot get back to school again, and we know where that takes us. Proper school systems should have swimming facilities.”

