Mahama’s government has opened its transformative initiative for Ghanaian university students

This comes as the administration rolled out one of its flagship campaign policies, the ‘No Fees Stress Programme’

Spearheaded by the President, the programme is designed to ease the financial burden on first-year university students

President John Dramani Mahama trends for opening his flagship programme for university students.

Launched on July 4, 2025, by John Mahama, the initiative aims to remove the financial strain on tertiary students by covering first-year tuition fees.

With its implementation under the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), the programme has already supported over 100,000 students across public universities and tertiary institutions during the 2024/2025 academic year.

Excitement surged on X (formerly Twitter) on October 23, 2025, when the Fund first announced the official opening of the application portal for the 2025/2026 academic year. The post read:

"APPLICATION ALERT!!! The No Fee Stress Portal is officially OPEN for the 2025/26 academic year!"

Prospective students are encouraged to apply through the following links:

http://sltf.gov.gh

http://nofeesstress.sltf.gov.gh

While the portal is still live, the deadline for applications has yet to be communicated, leaving many students eagerly preparing their submissions.

Read the X post below.

Requirements to apply for No-Fees Stress programme

In a related development, a young Ghanaian man has earned praise from many after he enlightened newly admitted university students on the No Fees Stress policy.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the young man, known as @themrchaotic, first reiterated that the policy covers tuition and academic user fees for all freshmen in public universities and colleges of education.

Ghanaian tertiary students receive new information about the No Fees Stress policy.

He then explained that the No Fees Stress application portal will hopefully be opened next year for registration, where students can apply for reimbursement of their fees.

With this, he touched on the things newly admitted students will need to register for the government’s No Fees Stress intervention.

He then outlined the requirements for registration, which include a GCB Bank account, a Ghana Card, the name of the tertiary institution, a student ID number, and the full name of the student.

“So once the portal is opened, you can just log in and register. So if you are coming to the university and you don’t have a Ghana Card, make sure you get one and open a GCB Bank account as well. Once the portal is open, you can log in and register, and all your funds will be disbursed to you,” he said.

Dr Saajida Shiraz, the CEO of the Student Loan Trust Fund, manages the No Fees Stress policy.

Gov’t to sponsor 10 best WASSCE candidates

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the government has rolled out a new initiative to award full scholarships to the top 10 WASSCE candidates yearly.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said President Mahama had extended the initial plan from three to ten scholarship recipients.

With this, the scholarships will be fully funded through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

