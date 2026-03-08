The University of Cape Coast fraternity are yet to come to terms with the passing of Caleb Mensah

The university's SRC has also informed students about the demise of another student, adding that it is now offering counselling services to affected students

Social media users who reacted to the news have expressed deep condolences to the grieving families

Students of the University of Cape Coast are mourning the passing of two of their colleagues.

This first comes in the wake of the tragic death of Caleb Mensah, popularly known as Paywa, whose death reportedly occurred on Thursday, March 5.

The Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) student died after being hit by a shuttle on the Sandwich Lecture Theatre road when he took a motorbike to go back for his student identification card, but was unfortunately knocked down by the vehicle.

UCC SRC shares details on second student

Kwame Ntiamoah Ntim (NK Ntim), the Students' Representative Council (SRC) President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), in a new post on his TikTok page on Saturday, March 7, however, disclosed that the university was mourning the loss of two students and not just one.

He said another student, named Henry, also met his untimely passing in February 2026.

Although he did not disclose the cause of Henry's death, reports that cannot be independently verified by YEN.com.gh indicate that the young student reportedly drowned at sea.

NK Ntim, who shared photos of the deceased students, bid them farewell, adding that their absence will be greatly missed.

The UCC SRC has also offered counselling services to students who may have been affected by the passing of the two students within a relatively short time.

"REST IN PERFECT PEACE SOJA and HENRY. Apparently, his last video on TikTok was explaining to the student body the release of 5G and how essential student accommodation is to this administration. You both have left a void in our hearts, but we will fight for you. Rest well Caleb and Henry," the caption of his post read.

Below is an emotional TikTok post mourning the demise of the two students:

Reactions to demise of two UCC students

Social media users who took to the comments section of the post expressed their condolences to the grieving families over their loss. YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

user35678032599308 commented:

"you could have spoken to the authorities on his behalf to be allowed to write the exams.. not now... too late... your sorry won't bring him back.. src"

realamigo1 added:

"so now wat u dey go investigate? the pothole, the rider or the lecturer who sacked him?"

Sariki Manaf said:

"May their souls rest in peace."

Nicky indicated:

"Even though he was outside and he wasn’t inside the exam hall yet, we know that nobody sacked him. But a student ID shouldn’t prevent someone from writing the exams."

