A Ghanaian woman offered valuable guidance to freshly admitted university students, aiming to prepare them for the journey ahead

Her message emphasised the importance of mindset, personal growth, and successfully navigating the early stages of adulthood

In response, netizens flooded social media, applauding her advice while sharing their own perspectives

A Ghanaian woman took to social media to offer practical guidance to freshly admitted university students, emphasising that success in university goes beyond just grades.

In a TikTok video posted by official_tiana6 on October 16, 2026, she encouraged students to grow in mindset and personal development as they enter this new stage of life.

She highlighted four major pointers that every student should consider while navigating their university journey.

University demands self-discipline always - Lady warns

University life is a completely different world, where no one tells you when to sleep, study, or attend lectures.

“Self-discipline is crucial. Celebrate progress, not perfection,” she said.

She explained that psychology describes this stage as a lifetime transitional phase, emphasising independence, self-control, and personal responsibility.

Lady advised university students to know their aim

Before stepping onto campus, students should clarify their goals and purpose.

“The university is full of distractions. When your purpose is clear, your path becomes easier,” she advised.

Setting clear objectives helps students focus and make decisions aligned with long-term aspirations.

Lady urges students to value growth over grades

While grades matter, true success comes from understanding and personal growth.

“Deep learners focus on comprehension rather than memorisation,” she noted.

Her advice encourages students to prioritise skills, knowledge, and personal development over chasing numerical marks alone.

Lady advises embracing challenges during university life

University is not just academic; it’s a journey of self-discovery.

“You will face mistakes, meet new people, and question yourself. Each challenge shapes who you are becoming,” she said.

Psychologists call this stage emerging adulthood, a period of exploration and growth.

She concluded, “When entering university, pack not only your books but also your mindset. Success begins with the right attitude, not just the first lecture.”

Reactions to tips for newly admitted university students

YEN.com.gh compiled several responses from viewers who were inspired by the video:

Shidabae wrote:

“Wisdom has spoken.”

Majorie Mettle added:

“So true 👍 👌.”

Ukhty🖤 added:

“Clock it 🤏🏽🤏🏽🤏🏽.”

Christabelwatson added:

“I don’t agree about the grades.”

Mohammed Ali shared:

“Thanks for your advice, sister.”

𝑸𝓤𝓐𝓜𝓔𝓡𝓘𝓒𝓗𝓟𝓞𝓘𝓝𝓣📚 added:

“Are you a psychology student?”

Cobby Ivyn ŤHĚ VÝŇÑÊŔ added:

“Could you be one of my mentors? I have numerous questions to ask you 😊.”

𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤.𝕋𝕚𝕟𝕒 💞 wrote:

“Thanks so much, dear. God bless you paaaa.”

Kokoulorlornyo shared:

“You are too much, my sister.”

Fresh Levels wrote:

“Wow, such knowledge 😄. Imma follow you for more tips.”

