The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has announced that it will open its accommodation application system for newly admitted students

The system is aimed at making the acquisition of campus hostels easier, more affordable, and stress-free for freshers

Social media users have shared varied opinions on the newly opened system and the ongoing admissions process

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has sparked excitement among freshers as it announces the date and time for the opening of the accommodation system.

KNUST opens the accommodation application system for newly admitted students to apply. Image credit: Getty Images; KNUST/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by one of Ghana’s popular educational platforms, @Thevokofficial, the system will go live at 1:00 PM on December 16, 2025.

The accommodation portal will allow newly admitted students to apply for campus hostels, ensuring a smoother start to their academic journey.

Fresh students are therefore advised to stay glued to the school’s portal for immediate access after the launch of the system.

"The KNUST Accommodation Application System for Freshers will be open in due course today, 16th December 2025, for booking at 1:00 PM. All Freshers are advised to use a laptop with a strong internet connection for the process," the post shared.

Fresh students are therefore advised to stay glued to the school's portal for immediate access after launch of the system.

Read the X details below.

KNUST System eases access to campus hostels

The new system is designed to make hostel acquisition easy and affordable, reducing unnecessary stress for students.

By providing clear guidance and a dedicated online portal, KNUST ensures that freshers can secure accommodation efficiently, focusing on their studies rather than logistical hurdles.

This development also follows the university’s effort to support Senior High School graduates who could not gain admission as regular students due to limited spaces.

Unadmited KNUST applicants given an alternative

In a video posted on KNUST’s official Facebook page on December 14, 2025, the university explained that applicants who missed out on regular admission could still apply through fee-paying or parallel programmes.

The announcement encouraged hopeful students not to panic and assured them that the same application portal could be used to secure admission into these programmes.

KNUST officially released its 2025/2026 undergraduate admissions list on December 12, 2025, giving applicants a clear timeline for their next steps.

Reactions to newly opened KNUST accommodation system

YEN.com.gh compiled several interesting reactions from students engaging with the newly opened accommodation system:

@samariakiwele05 wrote:

"Every year this laptop lie keeps going on. The phone is the safest and fastest way to do it."

@Ghanapreko wrote:

"Thought you guys said Monday."

@BurnDollar_ added:

"Use phone oo, no mind them."

@Biggiedollar200 wrote:

"Active."

@experience_2477 shared:

"Wei de3 s3 Starlink ooo."

KNUST releases the list of admissions for its 2025/2026 undergraduate programmes and urges prospective students to apply. Image credit: Miguel Guasch Fuxa/Getty Images,@KNUSTGH/X Source: UGC

Source: UGC

University of Ghana introduces self-placement option

Meanwhile, the University of Ghana (UG) has also introduced a self-placement option for applicants desirous of studying at the institution.

As a result, an Admissions Assistance Desk has been set up at the University Stadium to assist applicants and newly admitted students.

At the time of filing this report, the 14-second video on X, which had raked in more than 100 likes and many comments, was captioned:

“If you didn’t get regular admission, applicants may still apply for fee-paying or parallel programmes through the portal.”

Ghanaian rejoices over admission to UG

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady’s inbox was flooded after she took to social media to announce that she had gained admission to study at the University of Ghana.

She posted a short clip announcing that she had been offered a Bachelor of Science in Administration programme at the university and was excited, having waited four years to be accepted.

Source: YEN.com.gh