Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has shared clear guidance on how newly admitted students can secure campus accommodation ahead of reopening

Through an official post, the university administration outlined a step-by-step process aimed at easing the pressure on first-year students and their families

This update comes shortly after KNUST released its list of admitted applicants on Friday, December 12, 2025

Fresh hope has arrived for newly admitted students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The institution has carefully outlined practical, easy-to-follow steps aimed at helping newly admitted students secure on-campus accommodation without unnecessary stress.

Rather than allowing freshers to navigate the process blindly, the university adopted a clear and reassuring approach, offering guidance crafted to help first-year students settle comfortably and confidently into campus life.

To carry this message further, KNUST shared a newly produced video on its official X platform, formerly known as Twitter, with a deliberate focus on students preparing to begin their academic journey.

The video spoke directly to freshers, anticipating their concerns and addressing them with calm explanations and well-structured instructions.

By breaking down the accommodation process into understandable steps, the university made a conscious effort to ease one of the biggest anxieties facing new students, where they will stay upon arrival.

In doing so, KNUST reinforced its commitment to supporting freshers not only academically, but also in the everyday realities that shape their first experience on campus.

Reporting dates announced for fresh students

Adding clarity to the transition process, students have been directed to report to campus between Sunday, January 18, 2026, and Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

This information, also published on the university’s official website, serves as a crucial timeline for students and guardians making travel and accommodation arrangements.

"Applicants who have been offered KNUST admission are to log in to their admission portal to either accept or decline their admission offer. Applicants who don't want the offer are to DECLINE so that it becomes available to other applicants," the post read.

University of Ghana releases 2025/2026 admission list

The release of KNUST's admission list comes just a day after the University of Ghana, on December 10, officially announced that the 2025/2026 admission list for applicants has been released.

The university asked newly admitted students to visit the Academic Affairs Directorate Admission Desk set up at the UG Stadium to resolve any issues.

At the time of writing this report, the Facebook post by the Voice of KNUST announcing the release of KNUST's 2025/2026 admissions list for undergraduate programs had generated over 200 likes and 40 comments.

