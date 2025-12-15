A video of a young man speaking about the government’s No Fee Stress policy has gone viral on social media

He opened up on what newly admitted first-year students of various tertiary institutions will need to benefit from the initiative

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the disclosure made regarding the No Fee Stress policy

A young Ghanaian man has earned praise from many after he enlightened newly admitted university students on the No Fee Stress policy.

In a video posted on his TikTok page, the young man, known as @themrchaotic, first reiterated that the policy covers tuition and academic user fees for all freshmen in public universities and colleges of education.

He then explained that the No Fee Stress application portal will hopefully be opened next year for registration, where students can apply for reimbursement of their fees.

With this, he touched on the things newly admitted students will need to register for the government’s No Fee Stress intervention.

He then outlined the requirements for registration, which include a GCB Bank account, a Ghana Card, the name of the tertiary institution, a student ID number, and the full name of the student.

“So once the portal is opened, you can just log in and register. So if you are coming to the university and you don’t have a Ghana Card, make sure you get one and open a GCB Bank account as well. Once the portal is open, you can log in and register, and all your funds will be disbursed to you,” he said.

The No Fee Stress initiative, launched on July 4, 2025, by John Mahama, seeks to remove the financial burden on tertiary students by covering first-year tuition fees.

The initiative, which is under the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF), saw over 100,000 students across various public universities and tertiary institutions benefit in the 2024/2025 academic year.

At the time of writing, the video of the man speaking about the No Fee Stress policy had generated over 2,000 likes and 100 comments

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the No Fee Stress policy

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions regarding the No Fee Stress policy.

Ukpein Isaiah stated:

“Please, what about if your name on the Ghana Card and the school form is not the same?”

Another commenter said:

“May God bless you, big bro.”

kobbywalcott30 asked:

“Urm, please is it the same as the student loan?”

Rose Sekyei added:

“So when will we get the refund?

