Nasirudeen Ghartey has been in the spotlight during the 58th Congregation of UCC

This is as a result of exceptional academic performance, where he bagged an impressive CGPA of 3.99 to emerge as the Valedictorian

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have showered praises on Nasirudeen Ghartey for his academic achievements

Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, has made an interesting proposition to Nasirudeen Ghartey, a brilliant graduate who grabbed headlines at the university's 58th congregation.

Addressing graduates at the ceremony on December 19, he showered praises on Nasirudeen Ghartey for achieving a no mean feat by bagging a 4.0 CGPA at the end of his 4-year study at the University.

"I would like to give a special recognition to our valedictorian, Nasirudeen Ghartey. Let's give him a resounding applause. 4.0 is not a joke."

He then announced to the graduands his plan to spearhead efforts to ensure that Nasirudeen Ghartey secures a scholarship opportunity to pursue further studies abroad, a statement which was met with a resounding applause.

Professor Denis Worlanyo Aheto was, however, quick to add that the scholarship opportunity would be offered to Nasirudeen Ghartey only on the condition that he agrees to return to UCC after his studies abroad to work and teach.

"This was not part of my speech, but I would like to say that I'm going to put a special proposal together with the support of management to look for scholarships for you to study outside the country, but with the condition that you'll return to Cape Coast and sustain the system of the University of Cape Coast, as a lecturer, eventually becoming a professor, okay? That's the condition under which you get the scholarship. And we are going to work with some of our university partners around the world to select you to go to one of the best universities."

UCC holds 58th Congregation for graduating students. Photo credit: @University of Cape Coast/Facebook

That statement from the Acting Vice Chancellor drew an unexpected response from graduands as they burst out laughing.

For Nasirudeen Ghartey, who bagged a First Class in Actuarial Science, it remains to be seen if he would take up the offer by the Acting Vice Chancellor to become a lecturer at the prestigious University of Cape Coast or pursue another career path related to his program, such as working as an actuary, data analyst, pension consultant, insurance underwriter, or financial analyst, among others.

Ghanaians congratulate Nasirudeen Ghartey

Netizens have congratulated Nasirudeen Ghartey on his academic achievement.

Eric Kyei Baffour commented:

“Herrrr 4.0 paaaa! It means no B+ mpo.”

Kofi Parbie wrote:

“Congratulations!”

