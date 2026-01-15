Michael Okyere Baafi, the New Juaben South MP, rebuffed claims of a plot to unseat Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Baafi emphasised that there was unity within the Minority in Parliament despite external pressures for leadership change

Kennedy Agyapong had suggested that Afenyo-Markin step down amid calls for new leadership representation

The New Juaben South MP, Michael Okyere Baafi, has dismissed claims that there is an internal plot by some Members of Parliament to unseat Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Baafi maintains that there have been discussions or indications of any such agenda within the caucus.

New Juaben South MP Michael Okyere Baafi dismisses claims of a plot to unseat Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin. Credit: Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi/Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

He stressed that the Minority in Parliament remains united and is not undermining the Effutu MP.

Baafi told Wontumi TV he also does not suspect anyone is currently scheming to remove Afenyo-Markin.

"The party can decide at any time for someone else to take up the position, but as things stand now, I am not aware of anyone scheming or aiming for his seat. We don't have any animosity among us."

His comment follows the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong's claim that he has called on the Minority Leader to step down from his position.

According to Agyapong, there are individuals within the party who are actively seeking to remove Afenyo-Markin, the Effutu MP, as Minority leader.

The Flagbearer aspirant said he has advised the Minority Leader to relinquish his position and allow those challenging him to take over.

"Those criticising Alexander Afenyo-Markin's leadership want positions. Some people are arguing that the Minority Leader should come from the Eastern Region or the Ashanti Region. I have told him to leave the position for them, and I have personally called him to tell him to step down from the position."

