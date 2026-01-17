Kwame Pianim is among President Mahama's 12-member Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy

The group comprises seasoned experts who will work to advise on stabilising Ghana's economy and boosting investor confidence

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a member of the group, which was announced on January 15, 2026

Kwame Pianim, a renowned economist and notable New Patriotic Party figure, was one of the notable figures in the list of the Presidential Advisory Group on the Economy.

Despite his ties to the opposition, it is a testament to his credibility and competence that the otherside of the political divide continues to tap into his experience with the economy.

Kwame Pianim: What Mahama’s New Economic Advisor Thought About 24-Hour Economy Before Appointment

The 24 Hour Economy is a flagship policy of the Mahama administration, and it is interesting to note that it is a promise Pianim was critical of before John Mahama won power.

The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme is envisioned to revamp Ghana’s import-dependent economy.

Mahama's vision is to turn the economy into a modern, self-reliant, and globally competitive one that works around the clock to deliver productivity, sustainable growth, jobs, and food security.

It is currently being run by a secretariat headed by Goosie Tanoh.

What Kwame Pianim thought about the 24-hour economy

In 2024, Pianim was part of the criticism of Mahama's flagship 24-hour economy campaign proposal.

Mahama has been touting ambitions to initiate a 24-hour economy if voted into power in the upcoming December general elections.

According to Pianim, there was no clear-cut plan explaining how this policy proposal was going to be achieved within a single term.

“People are talking about 24-hour economy, I don't understand, what is it? We don’t even have electricity for one shift, where are we going to get electricity for three shifts?”

He revealed that during the erstwhile Kufuor administration, a similar idea was piloted; however, concerns about workers’ safety and lack of stable supply of electricity had caused the project to fail.

He has called for the policy to be well-thought-through before any implementation begins.

Pianim was also notably appointed by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as one of his advisors.

After Mahama won power, and his administration took shape, Pianim commended him for what he described as exceptional and responsive leadership, declaring the President as the only Ghanaian capable of “resetting Ghana” in these challenging times.

Pianim served as an advisor to former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia en route to his failed election bid.

About Kwame Pianim

Pianim is a celebrated Ghanaian business economist and investment consultant. After ten years as a political prisoner, he made a 1996 bid to run for the presidency of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP.

Switching gears, he found success as a businessman in Accra and served as the Chairman of Ghana Financial Services Limited at Bayport Financial Services Pty Ltd.

He also served as a Director at New World Renaissance Securities Ltd and the Chief Executive Officer of New World Renaissance Securities Ltd.

Prior to New World Industries, he was a private economic and investment consultant specialising in packaging investments for private placement.

He served as an Economic Research Officer of United Nations, New York from 1964 to 1970; Acting Principal Secretary of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning from 1970 to 1972, Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Aluminium Products Limited, Tema; Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board from 1978 1979.

Other members of the advisory team

The group is made up of 11 other seasoned experts from academia, public service, and the private sector to provide strategic guidance on national economic issues.

According to a statement from the presidency on X, the other members are:

Samuel Esson Jonah Ishmael Yamson Nana Oye Mansa Yeboaa Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Ato Brown Dr Henry A. Kofi Wampah Togbe Afede XIV Abena Amoah Priscilla Twumasi Baffour, Patience Aseweh Abor Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Joe Jackson says 24-hour economy not feasible

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Economist Joe Jackson felt that the 24-hour economy idea being bandied around the country would fail at implementation if the current business environment prevails.

According to him, the government should focus on providing incentives and creating a favourable environment to entice entrepreneurs to participate voluntarily in the 24-hour economy.

He highlighted the importance of comprehensive market research, consideration of economic factors, and competitive input pricing before implementing policies related to the proposed 24-hour economy.

