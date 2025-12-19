Ghanaian Studying Abroad Shares How She Secured a Fully Funded Scholarship at an R1 US University
- A Ghanaian woman studying in the US shared smart strategies that secured her a fully funded scholarship
- Maadjoa took time to guide viewers through her strategic and intentional steps to gain admission into an R1 university abroad
- She highlighted four essential tips for applicants planning to study abroad without using agents
A Ghanaian woman currently studying in the United States has shared practical strategies for securing a fully funded scholarship abroad.
Posting on her TikTok platform in December, 2025, Maadjoa_broke down the process in a way that felt simple, honest, and achievable for determined applicants.
Rather than relying on middlemen, courage guided her journey.
She completed every step herself, proving that with the right information and confidence, applicants can take control of their own academic futures.
Start with intentional research
According to her, the journey begins online. Prospective students must carefully search for schools, faculties, and programmes that align with their interests and goals.
“Search carefully and don’t apply blindly,” she advised.
Emphasis, she said, should be placed on R1 universities, known for strong research funding and better financial support options.
"Google remains the most powerful starting point," she added.
Build a portfolio that speaks loudly
Beyond grades, standing out matters. She encouraged applicants to present experiences that show growth, commitment, and initiative.
Volunteering, internships, and even small leadership roles can strengthen an application.
“Every position counts,” she noted, stressing that schools want to understand the journey, not just the title.
Watch the TikTok video below.
Academic consistency still carries weight
Grades, she explained, are just as important as other application components.
A strong GPA reflects discipline, consistency, and readiness for the opportunity.
She encouraged undergraduates to aim for a GPA above 3.5, regardless of their institution, as it signals academic seriousness to admissions committees.
Personal statements can shape admission outcomes
Describing it as the heart of the application, she emphasised that the personal statement often determines how an applicant is remembered.
Through it, candidates must clearly tell their story, motivations, and long-term goals, allowing the admissions team to connect beyond transcripts and certificates.
Netizens react to US scholarship application video
The video quickly drew attention online, sparking curiosity and conversation among viewers.
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions shared under the post.
KO wrote:
“Is Common App safe? 😭”
Maggi asked:
“What do you mean by R1?”
Responding, Maadjoa_ explained:
“An R1 university has the highest level of research activity. Professors receive significant research funding, which creates more opportunities for students and increases chances of financial support.”
adjoaabaako wrote:
“Great video 👏👏🥰”
Matthew Yaro wrote:
“I am a nutritionist. Please, which schools would you recommend?”
DesTuutu added:
“Nice information.”
Abroad-based Ghanaian mother teaches daughter Ga
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an abroad-based Ghanaian model, Roselyn Ashkar, received praise for teaching her two-year-old daughter, Raiya, the Ga language.
In a heartwarming Instagram video, Roselyn guided Raiya through basic vocabulary, from counting to identifying body parts and colours.
Roselyn playfully corrected her daughter’s mispronunciations and celebrated her progress with cheers of "good job."
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh