A Ghanaian woman studying in the US shared smart strategies that secured her a fully funded scholarship

Maadjoa took time to guide viewers through her strategic and intentional steps to gain admission into an R1 university abroad

She highlighted four essential tips for applicants planning to study abroad without using agents

A Ghanaian woman currently studying in the United States has shared practical strategies for securing a fully funded scholarship abroad.

Ghanaian lady in the US has detailed how she acquired a fully funded scholarship to study abroad. Image credit: Maadjoa_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Posting on her TikTok platform in December, 2025, Maadjoa_broke down the process in a way that felt simple, honest, and achievable for determined applicants.

Rather than relying on middlemen, courage guided her journey.

She completed every step herself, proving that with the right information and confidence, applicants can take control of their own academic futures.

Start with intentional research

According to her, the journey begins online. Prospective students must carefully search for schools, faculties, and programmes that align with their interests and goals.

“Search carefully and don’t apply blindly,” she advised.

Emphasis, she said, should be placed on R1 universities, known for strong research funding and better financial support options.

"Google remains the most powerful starting point," she added.

Build a portfolio that speaks loudly

Beyond grades, standing out matters. She encouraged applicants to present experiences that show growth, commitment, and initiative.

Volunteering, internships, and even small leadership roles can strengthen an application.

“Every position counts,” she noted, stressing that schools want to understand the journey, not just the title.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Academic consistency still carries weight

Grades, she explained, are just as important as other application components.

A strong GPA reflects discipline, consistency, and readiness for the opportunity.

She encouraged undergraduates to aim for a GPA above 3.5, regardless of their institution, as it signals academic seriousness to admissions committees.

Personal statements can shape admission outcomes

Describing it as the heart of the application, she emphasised that the personal statement often determines how an applicant is remembered.

Through it, candidates must clearly tell their story, motivations, and long-term goals, allowing the admissions team to connect beyond transcripts and certificates.

Netizens react to US scholarship application video

The video quickly drew attention online, sparking curiosity and conversation among viewers.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions shared under the post.

KO wrote:

“Is Common App safe? 😭”

Maggi asked:

“What do you mean by R1?”

Responding, Maadjoa_ explained:

“An R1 university has the highest level of research activity. Professors receive significant research funding, which creates more opportunities for students and increases chances of financial support.”

adjoaabaako wrote:

“Great video 👏👏🥰”

Matthew Yaro wrote:

“I am a nutritionist. Please, which schools would you recommend?”

DesTuutu added:

“Nice information.”

Abroad-based Ghanaian mother teaches daughter Ga

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an abroad-based Ghanaian model, Roselyn Ashkar, received praise for teaching her two-year-old daughter, Raiya, the Ga language.

In a heartwarming Instagram video, Roselyn guided Raiya through basic vocabulary, from counting to identifying body parts and colours.

Roselyn playfully corrected her daughter’s mispronunciations and celebrated her progress with cheers of "good job."

Source: YEN.com.gh