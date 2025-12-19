Samuel Aidoo Bervell Fosu graduated as valedictorian at UCC with a remarkable CGPA of 3.96

His academic excellence earned widespread praise, with admirers celebrating his discipline, Ashanti roots, and strong Ghana National College foundation

Netizens hailed his achievement as inspiring, applauding his journey, mentorship, and consistency throughout his studies

Samuel Aidoo Bervell Fosu clinched the top spot as valedictorian at the 7th session of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)’s 58th Congregation.

Samuel Aidoo Bervell Fosu has been named the valedictorian of the 7th session of UCC's 58th Congregation. Image credit: UCC/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The annual academic event celebrated graduates of the College of Health and Allied Sciences.

Samuel amazed audiences with an outstanding Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.96.

Originating from Afrancho in the Afigya Kwabre South District, his journey exemplified steadfast dedication and tireless focus.

Samuel's educational background

His early education began at Eben International School in Kumasi, after which he attended Ghana National College, a foundation that shaped his discipline and academic focus.

Before pursuing tertiary education, Samuel served as a pupil teacher at God’s Time International School at Tafo Ahenbronum in Kumasi.

That phase of his life sharpened his sense of responsibility and commitment to learning.

At the University of Cape Coast, he studied a BSc. Medical Laboratory Science was affiliated with the Kwame Nkrumah Hall.

Beyond academics, Samuel is known for his passion for hyperrealistic drawing and is a devout member of the Bethel Methodist Church at Maakro in the Suame Municipality.

Reactions to Samuels acadamic feat

YEN.com.gh have compiled several interesting comments.

Isaiah Kyei Atakorah wrote:

“Congratulations, my brother. Bethel Methodist Church Maakro is really proud of you. Graduating from UCC with a CGPA of 3.96 is not a joke.”

Arhin Joseph shared:

“Congratulations, Asɔre ba n fellow Offinsonian.”

Adu Gyamfi Shaize wrote:

“Great Ashantes. They glitter wherever they go.”

Er Lie wrote:

“GNC all the way 🙌🏾🫶🏾.”

Read the Facebook details below.

Dennis Frimpong crowned UCC valedictorian, bags 3.99-CGPA

The tertiary institution also adjudged Dennis Frimpong Agyapong as the Valedictorian during the 5th congregation session held for graduands of the College of Education Studies.

Dennis Frimpong Agyapong, a Ghanaian man from Kronum emerges as valedictorian at UCC. Photo credit: University Of Cape Coast/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He took the prestigious award after he earned an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.99 during his programme of study.

A post made by the University of Cape Coast on its Facebook page on December 18, 2025, showed an excited Dennis Frimpong Agyapong in his graduation gown on stage during the graduation ceremony.

Mom of 3 adjudged valedictorian at UCC

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Khadijah Abu Seidu, a mother of three, emerged as the valedictorian at UCC's School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Khadijah Abu Seidu bagged a first-class degree in Midwifery after scoring a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.8.

The UCC offered Khadijah a two-year scholarship to pursue a Master's degree in nursing or midwifery.

Source: YEN.com.gh