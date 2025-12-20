A video of Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi thanking the Asante King, after he took home 10 awards at the 58th graduation ceremony of UCC, has gone viral

This comes as he disclosed that his ability to successfully become a medical doctor was because the Asantehene funded his medical school education at UCC

He also gave special mention to his family, his colleagues, and lecturers for the support they gave him during the period

As the saying goes, "Ingratitude is the worst form of deed," and Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi, a newly graduated medical doctor from the School of Medical Sciences of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has been commended for his show of gratitude.

It happened as he emerged as the star of the 7th Session of the 58th Congregation held for graduands of the College of Health and Allied Sciences, where he picked up ten awards.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of ATL FM, Dr. Henry Arnold Gyamfi showed appreciation to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, stating that his support had helped him achieve his dream of becoming a medical doctor.

Delving into details, he disclosed that the revered Asantehene funded his medical school education.

"I want to thank the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, because he is the one that basically funded my training in medical school."

He also praised his family, colleagues and lecturers for their support in his quest to achieve his dream.

Awards Henry Arnold Gyamfi won at UCC

It was a day of celebrating Dr Henry Arnold Gyamfi at the 58th Congregation, as he emerged as Overall Best Male Medical Student, Best Graduating Student in Radiology, Best Graduating Student in Community Medicine, Best Graduating Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Best Graduating Student in Internal Medicine, and Best Graduating Student in Paediatrics and Child Health.

