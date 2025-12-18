Dennis Frimpong Agyapong has grabbed the headlines for the right reasons at the 58th Congregation of UCC

He graduated from the university with a first-class and an impressive CGPA of 3.99 to emerge as the Valedictorian

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the post showered praises on Dennis Frimpong Agyapong for his academic achievements

Dennis Frimpong Agyapong, a brilliant young man, has become an inspiration to many after he achieved an enviable academic feat worth emulating at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

His crowning moment came as he was adjudged the Valedictorian during the 5th Session of the 58th Congregation held for graduands of the College of Education Studies.

He took the prestigious award after he earned an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.99 during his programme of study.

A post made by the University of Cape Coast on its Facebook page on December 18, 2025, showed an excited Dennis Frimpong Agyapong in his graduation gown on stage during the graduation ceremony.

9 Facts about Dennis Frimpong Agyapong

Dennis Frimpong Agyapong is a native of Kronom in the Suame Municipality, which is located in the Ashanti Region.

The brilliant valedictorian had his basic education at New Life International School, Kronom, after which he continued for second-cycle education at the Opoku Ware School.

He then proceeded to Wesley College of Education in Kumasi, where he was adjudged the Valedictorian in 2018.

He later gained admission to study B.Ed. Science (Biology and Chemistry) at UCC, and was affiliated with Valco Hall.

He is Christian and a devout member of Calvary Charismatic Centre, as well as a staunch supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko F.C.

For his hobbies, Dennis enjoys watching Liverpool matches, reading world news, and playing FIFA on PlayStation.

Ghanaians congratulate Dennis Frimpong Agyapong

Social media users who took to the comments on the page congratulated Dennis Frimpong Agyapong on his academic achievements during his time at the University of Cape Coast.

William Nyaleva commented:

"What!! 3.99 out of 4.0 is not a joke. Congratulations!"

, indicated:

"Well done fellow Katakyie and Kopite. YNWA"

Pius Asante indicated:

"Congrats Katakyie!"

Emmanuel Abeiku Sagoe-Acquah added:

"Congratulations to you, fellow Industrialist."

Gabriel Afram:

"Snr man. Congratulations! I remember him winning the same award at Wesco every semester. Not surprising. A bookworm by all standards. Congrats, snr."

William Arena added:

"My man, you have sold Kronom well. Good luck on your new chapter."

