KNUST is working tirelessly towards tirelessness in a bid to ensure that applicants who were offered admission are not faced with challenges

This comes after the university, in a video advertisement, informed applicants with challenges accepting their admission on the steps to take

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the post made by KNUST shared varied opinions on the admission

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has shown commitment to ensuring that applicants offered admission to study various programmes at the university complete their admission process.

This is in light of a new update provided to newly admitted students struggling to accept their admission offers, mainly due to a name mismatch.

KNUST makes announcement to students with issues about their admission offers

The university, in a video advertisement shared on its social media pages on December 17, detailed the steps successful applicants facing problems could take to resolve them.

Wth this, it stated that admitted students having difficulty accepting their admission offers must send an email to admissions@knust.edu.gh with the subject "Name Mismatch.

It added that the newly admitted applicants must also attach their National Identity Card (Ghana Card), Birth Certificate, or other documents showing the applicant's correct name.

The newly admitted students were also admonished to attach their applicant identity number, full name, and phone number.

The video concluded with an assurance that the admissions office would ensure that newly admitted students facing such challenges would have their issues resolved.

The 50-second video, which had generated over 10,000 views and 20 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"KNUST Admissions Notice: Can’t accept your admission due to name mismatch or related issues? Act fast."

KNUST releaes2025/2026 admissions list

Reactions to KNUST admissions

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video asked questions about the ongoing admission process.

Zahara Tamimu commented:

"Please, I sent them the email last week, and they said they’d work on it, but as of today, I still can't accept the admission offer."

@MensshChoices indicated:

"Please, when will fee-paying applicants receive their provisional admission letter?"

@TheSameGuy9 added:

"Chale, KNUST, no size ooo, herh, correct Uni!!"

@KofiApp25499753 indicated:

"What's the account detail to pay fees?"

heuglyboy stated:

"Because of this, a friend couldn't come to KNUST two years ago because of poor human-to-human communication between your staff and my friend."

Bryt@ges @brytpages asked:

"Please, when will fee-paying applicants receive their provisional admission letter?"

@StickieO wrote:

"Please, can a postgraduate student make part payment of the fees?"

