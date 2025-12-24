Nigerian actress Anita Joseph has confirmed the dissolution of her marriage with MC Fish after five years

She announced the divorce with a post on Instagram following weeks of speculation about the marriage

Social media users have reacted withn mixed sentiments from support to criticism following the breakup announcement

Nigerian actress Anita Joseph has publicly announced the dissolution of her five-year marriage to hypeman Michael Fisayo Olagunju, popularly known as MC Fish.

The confirmation from the Nollywood star on December 23, 2025, came weeks after speculation about the couple's separation dominated social media platforms.

The Laurie actress, known for her frequent public displays of affection with her husband, had previously faced criticism from some social media users who found their online intimacy excessive.

In a statement shared on her social media accounts, Joseph acknowledged the split, describing the period as one of "deep reflection, pain, and healing."

The mother of one reflected on how life tests the strength of marriages, adding that while she did not have all the answers about what led to the breakdown, she has chosen to "embrace grace, growth, and faith" moving forward.

Accompanying her announcement were recent photographs suggesting she had begun a new chapter in her life.

"Life has a way of testing our strength in ways we never expect, especially in marriage. Lately, I’ve been walking through a season of deep reflection, pain and healing. I may not have all the answers, but I’m choosing grace, growth, and faith — one step at a time. 🌙 Calling a spade a spade, my marriage is over 🙏 ogbugianyi! Omere ka Anyi Mara ihe! Shalom!"

Reactions to Anita Joseph's divorce announcement

The announcement sparked divided reactions online. Some critics referenced her previous public displays of affection, suggesting irony in the marriage's collapse. Others commented on the age difference between the couple, while some compared her situation to successful single mothers in the industry, including Iyabo Ojo and Funke Akindele.

However, many supporters offered words of encouragement, urging the actress to focus on her future and embrace new opportunities ahead. Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh sighted.'

princesssalt2 said:

"Strong as human and stronger in Christ! Love you always, always, mumsie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

creamybeki said:

"The man you married wasn't that bad, but you can't have a place at the altar of God and be associated with a worldly man who is not in Christ. Welcome back home sister, take the mantle and hit the street for soul winning. I don't feel sorry for you, but I am happy for you. See you there, see the Bible there."

ebettzfashionng said:

"It is well. Marriage is over, life is intact. It’s a privilege to be alive."

