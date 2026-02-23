The Ghana Education Service suspended inter-school sports in the Central Region amid rising student violence

The service has highlighted the need for safety and discipline following the violent incidents at zonal athletics competitions

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the violent clashes during the athletics events, aiming to restore order and safety in schools

The Ghana Education Service has ordered the suspension of all inter-school sporting activities in the Central Region following recent incidents of violence during zonal athletics competitions.

The Central Regional Director of Education, Juliette Dufie Otami, cited grave incidents of violence and clashes among students of competing schools as the reason for the suspension.

Starr News reported that the order applies to all Senior High Schools and Senior High Technical Schools in the region and will remain in effect until further notice.

Kessben TV shared the statement with the order on Facebook.

The directive instructed school heads to immediately suspend all scheduled competitions, inform staff, students, and stakeholders, and ensure strict compliance. The temporary suspension will allow Ghana Education Service to review safety protocols and develop measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The decision came in the wake of viral videos showing violent clashes between students during the February 19, 2026, district inter-schools athletics competitions in Agona Swedru, which involved Obrachire Senior High Technical School and the Swedru School of Business.

The Ghana Police Service has also launched an investigation into the incident.

Ghana Education Service has assured the public that sporting activities will resume only under conditions that guarantee safety, discipline, and the spirit of healthy competition.

