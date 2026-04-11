The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened applications for its 2026 recruitment for qualified teachers to apply

In a statement, the GES stated that the expect qualified graduates with valid National Teaching Council (NTC) licenses to apply

The application process starts from April 10 to April 17 and is being done on the GES recruitment portal

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) is seeking passionate and dedicated graduates to apply for its 2026 teacher recruitment within a one-week window.

The GES stated that the qualified graduates must have valid National Teaching Council (NTC) licenses to apply from April 10 to April 17.

The GES opens 2026 teacher recruitment for licensed B.Ed graduates. Photo credit: William Borney & Marco Vacca

Source: Getty Images

In a statement signed by Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the GES said that a key condition in this year's recruitment is that applicants must be willing to serve in deprived districts.

As part of the job description, the statement indicated that an interested applicant must:

"Be in good standing with the National Teaching Council (NTC) and possess a valid Teaching License," and "be ready and willing to accept posting to deprived districts."

The recruitment is open to holders of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degrees as well as graduates with relevant first degrees who have completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE), or hold a Diploma in Basic Education.

GES further indicated that completion of National Service is a mandatory requirement for all applicants.

Application process

Interested applicants are expected to:

Visit the official GES recruitment portal

Complete the online application form

Upload required documents, including academic certificates, National Service Certificate, NTC license, Ghana Card, passport-sized photograph, and valid contact details.

The statement stated that the documents could be uploaded in any image or PDF format.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions to teacher recruitment by GES

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by GES on Facebook. Read them below:

Bernard Mensah said:

"After submitting the application, what's the next step? How do you know the school you'll get?"

Angela Ajara Salifu wrote:

"Good luck, guys. I was in this situation 3 years ago."

Kwame Sabbath De Saqid said:

"Not particularly, batches ah why are you guys doing it differently from the traditional way or method ah?"

Teye Solomon wrote:

"Ei, so the teacher licence is more valid and powerful than our degrees and diplomas, hummm, it is well."

Kwesi Laastborn said:

"The link is not linking aswear. GES dey show us."

Source: YEN.com.gh