The University of Ghana (UG) has marked an academic milestone with the promotion of Prof. Daniel Adu Ankrah from Associate Professor to full Professor status

He becomes the first and youngest Professor in Agricultural Extension since the Department was established in 1976

His academic journey challenges long-standing perceptions about the time required to attain professorial rank

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The University of Ghana (UG) has promoted Prof Daniel Adu Ankrah from Associate Professor to full Professor, making him the first and youngest Professor in Agricultural Extension since the department's establishment in 1976.

Prof. Ankrah, who currently serves as Head of the Department of Agricultural Extension, has achieved a remarkably swift academic rise, moving from Lecturer to Professor in just nine years, one of the fastest progressions recorded in the university’s history.

Prof. Daniel Adu Ankrah has been promoted to full Professor at the University of Ghana. Photo credit: Daniel Ankrah/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Prof Daniel Adu Ankrah's promotion is being hailed as a landmark achievement within the University of Ghana, challenging long-held perceptions that professorial ranks are attained only after decades of academic service.

Prof. Ankrah’s journey reflects a deep-rooted passion for agriculture that began early in his life.

From his formative years at St. Monica Preparatory School in North Kaneshie and Prince of Peace International School in Bubiashie, the renowned academician developed a strong interest in farming and gardening, which later shaped his academic path.

He later attended Benkum Senior High School before proceeding to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture, graduating in 2004.

His early professional experience included national service at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Animal Research Institute in Accra.

He also worked under the President’s Special Initiative (PSI) on Oil Palm in Kade, where he applied agricultural science to real-world development challenges.

Prof. Ankrah's successes at the UG

In September 2016, he joined the University of Ghana as a Lecturer, rising to Senior Lecturer in 2021.

He was appointed Head of Department in 2022, promoted to Associate Professor in 2023, and attained full Professorship in 2025.

The university notes that Prof. Ankrah has built an impressive research profile, with publications in leading academic journals including Land Use Policy, Journal of Peasant Studies, and Journal of International Development.

He has authored numerous peer-reviewed articles and has accumulated over 1,000 citations on Google Scholar.

Prof. Ankrah's academic achievement is being celebrated across the University of Ghana. Photo credit: University of Ghana/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

His promotion has been described as a major boost for the University of Ghana’s Faculty of Agriculture, reflecting the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and impactful research.

Prof. Ankrah's achievement is a testament to sheer determination and hard work.

Woman shares vital tips with university freshers

In a closely related story on YEN.com.gh, a young woman advised newly admitted students to various universities to look beyond academic grades in their pursuit of success.

She advised new students not to deviate from the values their parents had instilled in them.

According to her, there was a lot of independence in the university environment, hence a lot of discipline is required to remain on track.

Source: YEN.com.gh