GTEC Announces Approved Academic Fees for University of Ghana

GTEC has approved the University of Ghana ' s fees for the 2025 / 2026 academic year , maintaining the Academic Facility User Fee at the 2024/2025 rate

In its announcement, the commission also introduced new levies, including a one-time 75th Anniversary Levy and a revised Telecel Broadband Levy

This follows GTEC’s directive for UG to reverse its cent fee hike of more than 25 per cent, which had been earlier rejected by the Ministry of Education

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has announced the official fees for the University of Ghana (UG) for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The approved fees by GTEC aim to resolve concerns about UG’s fee structure.

According to a report published on Citi Newsroom, GTEC, in a statement issued on Monday, January 12, 2026, indicated that the Academic Facility User Fee would be maintained at the 2024/2025 rate.

This means there will be no increment in fees for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Below is the list of other fees approved by GTEC:

Student Representative Council (SRC) dues of GH₵50

SRC Development Levy of GH₵150

Graduate Students Association of Ghana (GRASAG) Development Levy of GH₵250

Telecel Broadband Levy of GH₵122, applicable to undergraduate students, including freshmen.

GTEC introduces new levies for academic year

GTEC has also introduced a 75th Anniversary Levy of GH₵100, which will only be charged for the 2025/2026 academic year and is not expected to continue beyond this period.

In the statement cited in the same report, the Director-General of GTEC, Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, called for students to be properly briefed on their rights, including the option to opt out of specific levies, where applicable.

“This announcement seeks to resolve issues surrounding the 2025/2026 fee schedule for the University of Ghana. We are counting on the usual cooperation of all stakeholders to implement it effectively,” the statement read.

The GTEC statement comes days after it ordered the university to reverse its more than 25 per cent fee hike for the 2025/2026 academic year.

According to the commission, the unilateral decision taken by UG management violated the November 3, 2025, directive for all publicly funded tertiary institutions not to implement any fee increases for the 2025/2026 academic year without parliamentary approval.

The GTEC order followed UG management’s decision to increase its academic fees by more than 25 per cent across all colleges.

Education Ministry rejects UG’s fee increment

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education had earlier rejected the reported 25 per cent increase in academic fees by the management of the University of Ghana.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr Clement Apaak, stated that the ministry does not support these increases.

“We do not agree with the 25% fee increment, whether by the SRC or GRASAG,” he said, noting that particular attention must be paid to students who are yet to fully settle into their programmes at the University of Ghana.

Dr Apaak added that no authorisation had been issued for any fee increase and maintained that all charges should remain as they were.

UG speaks on new academic fee increment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana had explained that the new fees reflect current financial realities rather than unilateral university decisions.

Professor Gordon Awandare further encouraged university students to engage directly with SRC or GRASAG leadership to clarify any concerns and ensure open and transparent dialogue.

