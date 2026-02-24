Family Celebrates Brilliant Relative With Disability As She Bags Degree at University of Ghana
- A fresh graduate of the University of Ghana has warmed hearts after news of her academic accomplishment went viral
- This comes as she successfully bagged a degree at the nation’s premier university and was joined by family and loved ones on her big day
- Social media users who reacted to the news congratulated the brilliant young lady on her academic achievement
A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media for all the right reasons after she successfully bagged a degree at the University of Ghana.
Announcing the feat, a Facebook user, Jones Yeboah Onaapo, in a post on Monday, February 26, expressed joy that his elder sister, whose name he did not mention, had graduated from that nation's premier university.
He opened up about how proud he was to have a sister who is a Clinical Psychologist Assistant graduate and called on his followers to join him in celebrating her.
The post showed photos of the pretty graduate on her graduation day in her beautiful graduation gown, flanked by friends and relatives.
The post also shared a throwback showing the graduate in her younger days, seated in a wheelchair, studying.
Other pictures showed her in an excited mood as she posed for the camera during her graduation.
At the time of writing this report, the adorable post, which had gained over 900 likes and 200 comments, was captioned:
"My elder sister has finally graduated from University of Ghana (Legon), Clinical Psychologist Assistant graduate. Please help me celebrate her."
The University of Ghana has also congratulated its graduates who completed various courses of study in various disciplines.
In a Facebook post, the university disclosed that over 15,000 students successfully graduated this year's congregation.
"We conclude the February 2026 Congregation Ceremonies with the final and 17th session. Ayekoo to the over 15,000 fresh graduates of this great university!" the post read.
Below is a Facebook post of the young man celebrating her brilliant sister:
Reactions to young lady graduating from UG
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the success chalked by the young lady, as many praised her for using her experiences to inspire others.
Stephen Appiah commented:
"Huge congratulations to you sis, this is a huge milestone in your life and I'm honored to be a part of your journey."
Nana Yaa Piesie opined:
"Congratulations dear. Thanks to the family and God bless them."
Katharine Brown stated:
"Praise God! What an achievement, dear Ernestina! Congratulations."
Afriyie Augustina wrote:
"Congratulations to her."
Gaym Ova stated:
"Disability is not inability."
