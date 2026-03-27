The UK government has announced new reforms to its visa and citizenship policies for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals

The UK Home Office has announced an increase in fees for a wide range of visas, residency applications, and citizenship processes

According to the UK government, the new fees for visa and citizenship applications will take effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026

The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced new fees for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals seeking to secure visas and citizenship in the European country.

The UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, announces new fees for Ghanaian and other foreign visa and citizenship applicants from April 8, 2026. Photo source: Anadolu, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The UK Home Office revised the fee schedule for a wide range of visas, residency applications, and citizenship processes in a news publication on the government's website on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The revised fee schedule showed increases across nearly all categories of visa applications made both within and outside the UK.

The increment in the visa and citizenship fees for applicants will officially take effect on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The new fees from the UK government are likely to affect Ghanaians and other foreign nationals seeking to visit, study, work, or settle in the country.

What will Ghanaians pay for UK visas?

Under the new charges, the short-term visit visa for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals will be increased from £127 to £135, while the student visa will increase from £524 to £558.

Ghanaians and others seeking UK permanent residency will pay £3,226, an increment from £3,029, while those applying to naturalise as British citizens will pay £1,709, up from £1,605.

However, the fee for registering a child as a British citizen will be reduced from £1,214 to £1,000.

The UK, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, shares a list of foods not allowed entry into the country in 2026. Photo credit: Keir Starmer/Facebook, @Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Some categories also remain unchanged, including the Tier 1 (Investor) visa, which will cost £2,000, and the High Potential Individual visa, priced at £880.

Breakdown of relevant UK visa, citizenship fees

According to the UK Home Office, the amounts for visas and applications made outside the United Kingdom are as follows:

Short-term (up to 6 months): Old: £127, New: £135

Long-term (up to 2 years): Old: £475, New: £506

Long-term (up to 5 years): Old: £848, New: £903

Long-term (up to 10 years): Old: £1,059, New: £1,128

Private medical treatment (more than 6 months, up to 11 months): Old: £220, New: £234

Student visas

Students (main applicant and dependants): Old: £524, New: £558

Child student: Old: £524, New: £558

Short-term student (English language, over 6 months up to 11 months): Old: £214, New: £228

Work visas

Skilled worker—up to 3 years: Old: £769, New: £819

Skilled worker (Immigration Salary List) – up to 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628

Skilled worker—Health and Care Visa—up to 3 years: Old: £304, New: £324

Graduate route: Old: £880, New: £937

UK citizenship

Naturalisation (British citizenship) – Old: £1,605, New: £1,709

Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens—Old: £1,070, New: £1,140

Nationality registration as a British citizen—adult—Old: £1,446, New: £1,540

Nationality registration as a British citizen—child—Old: £1,214, New: £1,000

UK suspends study visa for four countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK suspended visas for applicants from four countries looking to study abroad on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a statement, the UK government named the countries and shared the reason behind their exclusion from the study visa category.

Source: YEN.com.gh