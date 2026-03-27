UK Visa and Citizenship Fees Increase: What Ghanaians and Other Countries Will Pay From April 2026
- The UK government has announced new reforms to its visa and citizenship policies for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals
- The UK Home Office has announced an increase in fees for a wide range of visas, residency applications, and citizenship processes
- According to the UK government, the new fees for visa and citizenship applications will take effect from Wednesday, April 8, 2026
The United Kingdom (UK) government has announced new fees for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals seeking to secure visas and citizenship in the European country.
The UK Home Office revised the fee schedule for a wide range of visas, residency applications, and citizenship processes in a news publication on the government's website on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
The revised fee schedule showed increases across nearly all categories of visa applications made both within and outside the UK.
The increment in the visa and citizenship fees for applicants will officially take effect on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
The new fees from the UK government are likely to affect Ghanaians and other foreign nationals seeking to visit, study, work, or settle in the country.
What will Ghanaians pay for UK visas?
Under the new charges, the short-term visit visa for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals will be increased from £127 to £135, while the student visa will increase from £524 to £558.
Ghanaians and others seeking UK permanent residency will pay £3,226, an increment from £3,029, while those applying to naturalise as British citizens will pay £1,709, up from £1,605.
However, the fee for registering a child as a British citizen will be reduced from £1,214 to £1,000.
Some categories also remain unchanged, including the Tier 1 (Investor) visa, which will cost £2,000, and the High Potential Individual visa, priced at £880.
Breakdown of relevant UK visa, citizenship fees
According to the UK Home Office, the amounts for visas and applications made outside the United Kingdom are as follows:
- Short-term (up to 6 months): Old: £127, New: £135
- Long-term (up to 2 years): Old: £475, New: £506
- Long-term (up to 5 years): Old: £848, New: £903
- Long-term (up to 10 years): Old: £1,059, New: £1,128
- Private medical treatment (more than 6 months, up to 11 months): Old: £220, New: £234
Student visas
- Students (main applicant and dependants): Old: £524, New: £558
- Child student: Old: £524, New: £558
- Short-term student (English language, over 6 months up to 11 months): Old: £214, New: £228
Work visas
- Skilled worker—up to 3 years: Old: £769, New: £819
- Skilled worker (Immigration Salary List) – up to 3 years: Old: £590, New: £628
- Skilled worker—Health and Care Visa—up to 3 years: Old: £304, New: £324
- Graduate route: Old: £880, New: £937
UK citizenship
- Naturalisation (British citizenship) – Old: £1,605, New: £1,709
- Naturalisation British overseas territory citizens—Old: £1,070, New: £1,140
- Nationality registration as a British citizen—adult—Old: £1,446, New: £1,540
- Nationality registration as a British citizen—child—Old: £1,214, New: £1,000
UK suspends study visa for four countries
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK suspended visas for applicants from four countries looking to study abroad on Thursday, March 26, 2026.
In a statement, the UK government named the countries and shared the reason behind their exclusion from the study visa category.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh