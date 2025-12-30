Ghanaian Lady Shares 3 UK Universities Offering Scholarships in 2026

A Ghanaian woman has shared opportunities available for graduates desirous of studying in the UK

In a video on her TikTok page, the lady highlighted three universities in the UK offering scholarship opportunities in 2026

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their views on the list of universities

A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about scholarship opportunities available for Ghanaians ready to study in the UK.

In a post on her TikTok page, the young lady, @stargyal167, said three universities in the UK were offering scholarships for students to pursue further studies at their institutions.

A Ghanaian lady residing abroad lists British universities offering scholarships to international undergraduate students in 2026. Image credit: @stargyal167/TikTok, University of Brighton/Facebook

The first university she disclosed as offering scholarship opportunities in 2026 is the University of London.

Shedding more light on this, she explained that the university was offering scholarships to master’s degree students. The scholarship package comes with a £16,000 stipend in addition to health insurance.

She stated that the application deadline is March 29, 2025.

The second university she mentioned was the University of Kent, which is offering scholarships to PhD students.

According to her, the good thing about this scholarship opportunity is that successful applicants will receive stipends, although she did not specify the application deadline.

The University of London is also offering scholarships to prospective students from across the globe. Photo credit: @University of London/Facebook

The third university she touched on was the University of Brighton, where she explained that scholarship opportunities are available for master’s and PhD students.

On the issue of eligibility, she stated that applicants must demonstrate strong academic performance to stand a chance of securing a scholarship to study at the prestigious university.

At the time of writing, the video had generated over 1,000 likes and 38 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to scholarship opportunities in the UK

Ghanaians who thronged the comments section of the video shared their opinions on the scholarship opportunities available at UK universities.

Yaw Dwarkwaa asked:

"I can’t thank you enough for sharing this information. You previously shared information on US universities and now this. I just want to know whether applicants desirous of applying for these scholarships will need SAT."

nyamekyeoseiwusu opined:

"Please, for the University of London, is there a deadline?"

KSK One On One indicated:

"Hahahaha, I love this lady. Her electrifying smile is what kills me the most. Keep up the good work."

user7548141306071 added:

"Good morning, Auntie. Can you please get in touch with me one-on-one?"

emmanueladugyamfi stated:

"I am interested in doing a master’s in supply chain management."

Dr_oheneba stated:

"Do you have links for online master’s programmes?"

TB stated:

"I have gained admission to the University of Exeter for a master’s programme but no scholarship. Is there any way around this?"

