The United Kingdom (UK) government, with immediate effect, has announced that it will no longer approve study visas to applicants from four major countries.

UK Government Halts Study Visa Approval for Applicants From Four Countries, Shares Reason

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The announcement was made by the UK Home Office on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

According to them, the latest development is part of the UK government's move to curb visa abuse by people from four countries.

Countries affected by new study visa policy

In a press statement, the UK said it will immediately stop approving study visas for applicants from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon, and Myanmar.

The UK government assured the public that they would still offer sanctuary to applicants genuinely fleeing danger in their home countries.

However, they stressed the need to stop applicants from taking advantage of its generosity through the study visa program.

The statement read:

"Our crackdown on visa abuse is now in force. From today, study visas will be refused for applicants from Sudan, Afghanistan, Cameroon, and Myanmar."

"We will always offer sanctuary to those genuinely fleeing danger, but we must stop those exploiting our generosity."

According to the statistics from the UK Home Office, asylum applications by students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar, and Sudan rose to over 470% of their 2021 level by the year ending September 2025.

The huge rise in number made the applicants from the four countries among the most likely nationalities to claim asylum in the UK.

The Home Office also announced that it will also end skilled worker visas for Afghan nationals looking to relocate to the UK.

The latest move from the government also comes as Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood prepares to introduce new legislation to restore order and control to the country's borders.

She is expected to deliver a speech on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank outlining the importance of new reforms to the study visa policy.

The X post of the UK government announcing the end of its study visa approval for four countries is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh