The GES has barred all supervisors and invigilators implicated in malpractice during the 2025 BECE from taking part in the 2026 exams

A total of 620,141 candidates are expected to sit for this year’s BECE from May 4 to May 11, 2026

The GES said investigations into the 2025 malpractice cases are nearly complete, with disciplinary sanctions to be announced soon

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced a sweeping ban on all supervisors and invigilators implicated in malpractice during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), preventing them from taking part in this year’s national examination exercise.

The affected officials, some of whom remain under active investigation, have been prohibited from participating in any aspect of coordination, supervision, or invigilation for the 2026 BECE, which is scheduled to run from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, bans supervisors and invigilators implicated in the 2025 BECE malpractice case. Photo credit: GES.

Source: UGC

The GES said the decision forms part of a broader effort to restore public trust in the examination system and ensure fairness for all candidates.

GES declares zero tolerance for malpractice

Addressing a press briefing on the upcoming examinations on Thursday, April 30, 2026, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, stressed that the Service is prioritising credibility over convenience in its management of national assessments.

He further noted that investigations into the alleged malpractice cases from the 2025 BECE are nearing completion, adding that final disciplinary sanctions for those involved will be communicated soon.

“The investigations into the alleged malpractice cases are nearing completion,” Prof Davis said.

To strengthen oversight and replace the excluded personnel, Prof Davis disclosed that the GES has deployed 21,791 vetted invigilators nationwide for the 2026 examination.

He expressed confidence that the combination of stricter vetting and the removal of compromised officials would help ensure a transparent and credible examination process.

Rising BECE candidate numbers

Despite the crackdown on malpractice, participation in the BECE continues to rise.

A total of 620,141 candidates are expected to sit for the 2026 exams across the country, representing a 2.7% increase from the 603,328 candidates recorded in 2025.

Below is the breakdown of the numbers for this year's BECE:

304,349 are boys

315,792 are girls

20,395 schools are participating nationwide

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Nationwide sensitisation campaign against examination malpractice

As part of preventive measures, the GES has also launched a nationwide sensitisation campaign across all 16 regions to educate students, parents, and teachers on the consequences of examination malpractice and its long-term impact on the education system.

The Service further assured that all logistical arrangements for the exams have been completed, reiterating its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the process.

Authorities said the message is clear: individuals who undermined the system in previous examinations will have no role in shaping the credibility of this year’s BECE.

The government plans to restrict Basic Education Certificate Examination registration to only those in Junior High School 3. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: UGC

Students below JHS3 barred from taking BECE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had taken steps to restrict Basic Education Certificate Examination registration to only those in Junior High School 3.

The Education Minister blamed poor results on unprepared students sitting for examinations too early.

The new policy aimed to ensure only qualified candidates take the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Source: YEN.com.gh