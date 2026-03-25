UK Announces Teaching Jobs That Pay Over GH¢700k a Year, Details Who Qualifies to Apply
- The UK has released a list of schools seeking the services of teachers in various fields to teach
- The rules for application, coupled with the salary, start date, and subject to teach when picked, have been made available
- Persons who fancy their chances and would want to apply have been advised when the application for the roles will be closed
The UK has acknowledged the need to bring more teachers into the country and is taking practical steps towards achieving that goal.
The UK Department of Education has admitted there is a shortage of teachers for certain subjects and in some parts of the country.
UK announces available teaching jobs
In this vein, the government has announced the opening of teaching vacancies in a bid to address shortages in the country.
Here are the five types of teaching vacancies in the UK with active recruitment still ongoing.
1. Class Teacher job in the UK
Top of the list is Otterton Church of England Primary School, Budleigh Salterton, Devon, which announced a vacancy for a class teacher with attractive pay. The role is a part-time job for a teacher qualified to work in the UK.
The estimated salary for the role is £32,916 – £45,351 per year, equivalent to GH₵477,000 – GH₵658,000. The deadline for the application is April 23, 2026.
2. Primary Teacher job in the UK
Another school, Willow Green Academy, has announced a vacancy for the role of Primary Teacher. The role is a fixed-term role for a qualified teacher who will teach pupils to a high standard.
The estimated salary for the role is £32,916 – £51,048 per year, equivalent to GH₵477,000 – GH₵740,000, whereas the deadline for applying is April 23, 2026, at 12:59 am.
3. Tutor for Psychology in the UK
Oldham Sixth Form College, a school in Oldham, Greater Manchester, is also looking to employ a Psychology tutor. The applicant is expected to start on 19 August 2026. The annual salary for the role is £33,465 – £51,714, equivalent to GH₵485,000 – GH₵749,000, with the deadline set for April 23, 2026.
4. Science Teacher job in the UK
A science teacher is also needed for a permanent role at Walton High, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The successful candidate who is offered the role is expected to resume in September 2026. The annual salary for the role is £31,650 – £49,084 per year, equivalent to GH₵459,000 – GH₵712,000. The application deadline for persons desirous of applying is April 15, 2026, at 10 am.
5. Teacher of Religious Education in the UK
Harris Academy Riverside, a school in Purfleet, Essex, has disclosed that it seeks to hire a teacher on a full-time basis to teach Religious Education (RE) on a permanent basis. The annual salary for this role is £35,898 – £53,990 per year, equivalent to GH₵520,000 – GH₵783,000, with the deadline for submitting applications on April 16, 2026.
It is important to note that persons desirous of applying for these positions must be residents in the UK, as the roles do not come with visa sponsorship.
Teacher delights as he relocates to Canada
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher, who relocated to Canada, has opened up about his time in the North American country and used his experience to motivate others desirous of travelling abroad.
In an interview, the young man stated that his decision to relocate was premised on the hardship he was facing in the country, citing how he had to borrow to fund his income because his salary was insufficient to support him and his family
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.