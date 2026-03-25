The UK has released a list of schools seeking the services of teachers in various fields to teach

The rules for application, coupled with the salary, start date, and subject to teach when picked, have been made available

Persons who fancy their chances and would want to apply have been advised when the application for the roles will be closed

The UK has acknowledged the need to bring more teachers into the country and is taking practical steps towards achieving that goal.

The UK Department of Education has admitted there is a shortage of teachers for certain subjects and in some parts of the country.

UK releases of teaching jobs as well as other requirement.| Photo credit:@Blend Images/Getty Images, Richard Newstead/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK announces available teaching jobs

In this vein, the government has announced the opening of teaching vacancies in a bid to address shortages in the country.

Here are the five types of teaching vacancies in the UK with active recruitment still ongoing.

1. Class Teacher job in the UK

Top of the list is Otterton Church of England Primary School, Budleigh Salterton, Devon, which announced a vacancy for a class teacher with attractive pay. The role is a part-time job for a teacher qualified to work in the UK.

The estimated salary for the role is £32,916 – £45,351 per year, equivalent to GH₵477,000 – GH₵658,000. The deadline for the application is April 23, 2026.

2. Primary Teacher job in the UK

Another school, Willow Green Academy, has announced a vacancy for the role of Primary Teacher. The role is a fixed-term role for a qualified teacher who will teach pupils to a high standard.

The estimated salary for the role is £32,916 – £51,048 per year, equivalent to GH₵477,000 – GH₵740,000, whereas the deadline for applying is April 23, 2026, at 12:59 am.

3. Tutor for Psychology in the UK

Oldham Sixth Form College, a school in Oldham, Greater Manchester, is also looking to employ a Psychology tutor. The applicant is expected to start on 19 August 2026. The annual salary for the role is £33,465 – £51,714, equivalent to GH₵485,000 – GH₵749,000, with the deadline set for April 23, 2026.

UK shares list of ongoing applications for teachers. Photo credit: Richard Drury/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4. Science Teacher job in the UK

A science teacher is also needed for a permanent role at Walton High, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. The successful candidate who is offered the role is expected to resume in September 2026. The annual salary for the role is £31,650 – £49,084 per year, equivalent to GH₵459,000 – GH₵712,000. The application deadline for persons desirous of applying is April 15, 2026, at 10 am.

5. Teacher of Religious Education in the UK

Harris Academy Riverside, a school in Purfleet, Essex, has disclosed that it seeks to hire a teacher on a full-time basis to teach Religious Education (RE) on a permanent basis. The annual salary for this role is £35,898 – £53,990 per year, equivalent to GH₵520,000 – GH₵783,000, with the deadline for submitting applications on April 16, 2026.

It is important to note that persons desirous of applying for these positions must be residents in the UK, as the roles do not come with visa sponsorship.

Teacher delights as he relocates to Canada

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teacher, who relocated to Canada, has opened up about his time in the North American country and used his experience to motivate others desirous of travelling abroad.

In an interview, the young man stated that his decision to relocate was premised on the hardship he was facing in the country, citing how he had to borrow to fund his income because his salary was insufficient to support him and his family

Source: YEN.com.gh