The University of Cape Coast inaugurated three automated water stations, fully funded by the SRC at a cost of GH¢600,000

The facilities are located at the Sandwich Lecture Theatre, Parliament House, and the New Lecture Theatre, offering 24-hour access

Each student will receive a card loaded with a daily allocation of 1.5 litres of water per semester, with top-up options available

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The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has commissioned three automated water stations across its campus, with the Student Representative Council (SRC) footing the entire bill of GH¢600,000.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Denis Aheto, presided over the inauguration of the facilities, describing the development as a meaningful step forward for the student body. He praised the SRC for championing the initiative and urged students to maintain and protect the infrastructure so it could serve the institution over the long term.

The three installations are situated at the Sandwich Lecture Theatre, Parliament House, and the New Lecture Theatre, giving students round-the-clock access to clean water across different parts of the campus.

In a statement from the school, its SRC President, Kwame Ntiamoah Ntim, clarified that the facilities go beyond conventional water dispensers.

"The water stations use ultraviolet rays that filter the water and takes away dirt."

Access operates through a card-based prepayment system. At the start of each semester, every student will receive a card pre-loaded with a water allocation calculated to cover a daily intake of 1.5 litres throughout the term.

"Every student is going to get a card with an amount of water that is going to be on the card. The moment the amount finish then you have to pay to get additional water," Ntim said, adding: "Let's say in a semester, everyday you take 5ml. So we calculate it multiply it by 7 days and multiply it by the three months you be in school and give that to you on the card. So everyday, SRC is giving you 1.5 litres of water to drink. The moment the card is activated and recharged, you just insert your card into the space and you get your water."

Ntim expressed satisfaction that the project had reached completion, and gave an assurance that students would take responsibility for the upkeep of the facilities so they remained functional for both current and future generations.

Professor Aheto echoed that sentiment, calling for periodic maintenance and responsible use of the new infrastructure.

Source: YEN.com.gh