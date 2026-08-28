Security agencies arrested two individuals linked to an alleged scheme targeting job applicants during the ongoing GES recruitment exercise

The two suspects were arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 6, while two other identified suspects remain at large

GES has warned the public against paying money to anyone claiming to facilitate recruitment, appointment letters or placement within the service

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has arrested two individuals suspected of extorting money from applicants during its current recruitment exercise, with the suspects already brought before a court in Accra.

Management of the GES, working alongside security agencies, identified four individuals allegedly involved in the scheme.

The Ghana Education Service reacts to the arrest of two persons over recruitment fraud. Credit: Ghana Education Service

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Two were taken into custody and subsequently arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court 6 to face legal proceedings over their alleged conduct. The remaining two suspects have not yet been apprehended.

The GES clarified that recruitment into the service is conducted at no cost and follows established official procedures.

Management described the arrests as part of a deliberate and proactive effort to monitor the recruitment process, protect applicants and prevent individuals from exploiting the exercise for personal gain.

The service was firm in its position that no scandal has tainted the ongoing recruitment exercise itself. Rather, it stated, individuals allegedly engaged in criminal conduct have been identified and handed over to the law.

The public has been urged by GES management to stay alert and avoid making payments to anyone who claims they can secure recruitment slots, appointment letters or placements within the service.

Officials stressed that such claims are fraudulent and warned that the service will continue to take firm action against anyone who attempts to defraud applicants or damage the reputation of the GES.

GES Calls on Public to Report Suspected Fraud

Beyond the arrests, GES management appealed to members of the public to actively participate in the fight against corruption and fraud connected to public sector recruitment.

Individuals with information about suspected fraudsters are encouraged to report such cases promptly to the relevant security agencies.

Management indicated it will maintain its vigilance throughout the remainder of the recruitment process and pursue further action wherever necessary to uphold the integrity of the exercise.

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Source: YEN.com.gh