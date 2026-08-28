Canada's official immigration authority, IRCC, issued a public warning urging visa applicants to use only its official website

The agency flagged unauthorised third-party services as a serious risk, citing potential fraud and incorrect immigration information

IRCC shared guidance on how applicants can identify scams and report fraud if they have already been targeted

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Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a formal public warning urging anyone applying for a Canadian visa to use only the official IRCC website and to avoid unauthorised third-party services.

The advisory, posted on 25 August, identified the IRCC website as the sole authoritative source for information on Canada's immigration programmes and services.

IRCC warns visa applicants to use only its official website to avoid fraudulent third-party services, highlighting risks and guidance for spotting scams. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agency stressed that using unofficial platforms exposes applicants to the risk of financial fraud and inaccurate guidance that could jeopardise their visa applications.

IRCC flags rising risk of immigration fraud

The IRCC cautioned that third-party operators offering immigration assistance outside official channels cannot be trusted to provide correct information and may exploit applicants financially.

The warning did not cite specific incidents or name particular services, but the agency's decision to issue a public alert signals concern about the scale of the problem facing prospective migrants.

Canadian immigration has attracted significant global interest in recent years, making it a frequent target for fraudulent schemes. Scammers often pose as authorised immigration consultants or set up websites that closely mimic official government platforms in order to collect fees and personal information from unsuspecting applicants.

How to protect yourself and report fraud

The IRCC directed applicants to a dedicated resource where they can learn how to identify fraudulent services and understand what steps to take if they have already fallen victim to a scam.

The agency advised the public that all legitimate Canadian immigration applications must be submitted through the official IRCC portal, and that no third-party service is required or endorsed by the Canadian government to facilitate the process.

Applicants are encouraged to verify the credentials of any immigration consultant they engage, as only registered members of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC) are legally authorised to offer paid immigration advice in Canada.

Canada invites skilled professionals

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada has announced that it is seeking skilled professionals from around the world as part of efforts to address workforce gaps across several critical industries.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) made the announcement via its official X account on August 27, 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh