Ghanaian students on government scholarships at the University of Memphis say they risk being dismissed due to unpaid tuition and accommodation fees

The University of Memphis issued payment notices after the Scholarship Secretariat failed to settle the outstanding fees, cutting off students' access to the online portal

One affected student warned that less than a week remained to resolve the crisis before serious consequences follow

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A group of Ghanaian students studying at the University of Memphis in the United States on government scholarships are facing the threat of dismissal after the Scholarship Secretariat failed to pay their tuition and accommodation fees.

Ghanaian students on government scholarships at the University of Memphis face dismissal due to unpaid fees. Image credit: University Grounds, FG Trade/iStock

Source: UGC

The students raised the alarm on August 28, 2026, saying the university had issued formal notices demanding payment of their outstanding balances.

Despite repeated efforts to engage the Scholarship Secretariat on the matter, the students say they have received no satisfactory response, leaving them in a precarious academic position.

The situation has already taken a toll on day-to-day student life.

The affected individuals have been locked out of the university's online portal, blocking their access to academic resources they need to function as enrolled students.

Students' urgent appeal to the Secretariat

One student, speaking to Citi News, described the gravity of the situation, warning that time was running out.

"We have barely a week. If there is no solution to this problem, we are going to be in serious trouble. I don't think the current administrative climate in the US will favour us in any way," he said.

The student's words reflect deep anxiety about what a failure to resolve the payments could mean, not just for their studies but for their status in the United States.

Losing student status at an American institution carries significant legal and personal consequences for international students.

The scholarship beneficiaries are urging both the government and the Scholarship Secretariat to act immediately to clear the outstanding fees before the deadline passes.

They warn that inaction could result in the loss of their student status and a complete disruption of their academic programmes, representing a significant blow to Ghana's investment in their education abroad.

The Scholarship Secretariat, established to administer government-funded study opportunities for Ghanaians, has not yet publicly addressed the students' concerns.

Popular activist VDM announces a scholarship for talented Nigerian teen Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, covering all expenses for his studies at a Chinese university. Image credit: _smartician/Instagram

Source: UGC

VDM gives genius Nigerian boy scholarship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a popular Nigerian social media activist known as VeryDarkMan has pledged $50,000 to sponsor a teenage inventor, Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, for a full university education in China.

A popular Nigerian social media activist known as VeryDarkMan has pledged $50,000 to sponsor a teenage inventor, Darlyton Ovwighosuotu, for a full university education in China.

VeryDarkMan, whose Instagram handle is @theverydarkman, announced via Instagram, detailing that he first discovered Darlyton through the young man's social media page, @smartician0, in mid-2025.

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Source: YEN.com.gh