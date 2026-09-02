The Eastern Regional Security Council shut down two Akuapem North schools after students burned school property

Six Okuapem SHS students were hospitalised following injuries sustained during the incident, which occurred at around 2 am on Wednesday

Regional authorities and the Police Commander have warned that all perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has ordered the immediate closure of Okuapeman Senior High School (OKUASS) and Mount Sinai Senior High School in the Akuapem North Municipality, following overnight reprisal attacks in which students burnt and destroyed multiple structures at both institutions.

The incident took place at approximately 2am on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. The cause of the initial dispute that triggered the attacks remains unclear.

Six students of Okuapeman SHS were rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries, with four subsequently treated and discharged.

Two remain on admission as of the time of reporting.

At Okuapeman SHS, the Visual Arts studio, teachers' office and seven classrooms were razed, with examination papers and certificates also destroyed in the blaze.

At Mount Sinai Senior High School, the storeroom and boys' washroom were burnt.

The Eastern Region REGSEC shared photos of the devastation.

Following an inspection of both campuses, REGSEC directed students of Mount Sinai to vacate the school before 1 pm on Wednesday, September 2, while Okuapeman SHS students were given until the morning of Thursday, September 3 to leave.

Officials Warn of Consequences for Those Responsible

Eastern Regional Director of Education Dr Ivy Asantewaa addressed students at the scene, describing the events as deeply regrettable and stating that the Ghana Education Service would not protect any student found to have participated in the attacks.

"It doesn't take one person to fight, it takes two or more. We are not happy with what has happened. You are here to study and avail yourself to be morally upright and so you need to comport yourselves," she said.

Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Owusu-Bempah expressed strong disapproval over reports that officers deployed to the schools in the early stages of the incident were attacked by students.

He assured both school communities that all those responsible would be identified and brought before the courts.

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Source: YEN.com.gh