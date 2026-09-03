More than 10 students were arrested after violent clashes between Okuapeman SHS and Mount Sinai SHS left several structures burned on both campuses

Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Joseph Owusu-Bempah indicated that teachers may have encouraged students to carry out the attacks

Six students from Okuapeman SHS were hospitalised following the incident, with two still on admission as of Wednesday, September 2, 2026

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More than 10 students have been arrested following violent confrontations between Okuapeman Senior High School and Mount Sinai Senior High School in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region, with police warning that more arrests are imminent.

Trouble mounts as a clash between Okuapeman SHS and Mount Sinai SHS leads to over 10 arrests. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The clashes, which involved reprisal attacks between students of both institutions, resulted in the burning and destruction of several structures across the two campuses in the early hours of Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Authorities subsequently directed students to leave campus on safety grounds.

Police name teachers as possible instigators

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, Eastern Regional Police Commander DCOP Joseph Owusu-Bempah confirmed that arrests had already been made, even as some students fled their campuses upon seeing officers arrive.

"We have apprehended them. And there are more," he stated, adding that the police were compiling a comprehensive list of everyone linked to the violence.

Beyond the students, investigators uncovered information suggesting that some teachers may have actively encouraged pupils to attack their counterparts.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah confirmed that police had already obtained the names of teachers allegedly connected to the incident.

"We have the names of the teachers. They have nowhere to go. At the appropriate time, we will arrest all of them, and their names will be published," he warned.

He urged students to return to school and cooperate with the ongoing investigation, while cautioning against any attempt to interfere with the police process, noting that such interference could compromise efforts to restore order and ensure accountability.

The Facebook post below provides more details about the clash between Okuapeman and Mount Sinai SHS.

Students injured, investigation ongoing

At Okuapeman SHS, six students sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

The school's headmaster confirmed that four had since been treated and discharged, while two remained on admission as of Wednesday.

The precise trigger for the clashes had not been established at the time of reporting, though police said investigations were actively underway to determine what sparked the confrontation and to identify all individuals responsible.

DCOP Owusu-Bempah assured the public that anyone found to have participated in the violence would face the full weight of the law.

Kade SHTS students arrested for alleged assault

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five Kade Senior High Technical School students had been arrested for allegedly assaulting their teacher in October 2025.

Michael Quayson had a reputation as a disciplinarian and was reportedly attacked for refusing to allow cheating during examinations, prompting a beating.

President John Mahama was on record at the time condemning violence against teachers and had demanded more accountability in Ghana's education system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh