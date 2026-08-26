

St Augustine's College raised a dispute over a contested answer during the one-eighth contest on August 26, 2026

The protest sparked a confrontation involving teachers and students from all three competing schools

Anlo SHS and Kumasi High School reportedly walked out of the auditorium before the final round could be completed

A protest over a contested answer threw the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz into disarray on August 26, 2026, after two schools abandoned the competition before the final round could be completed.

NSMQ 2026 Round of 18: Anlo SHS and Kumasi High Walk Out After St Augustine's Protest

Source: Facebook

The closing contest of the day in the one-eighth stage brought together St Augustine's College, known popularly as Augustco, Anlo Senior High School and Kumasi High School.

How the standoff unfolded

Tension reportedly began when Augustco objected to a particular answer during one of the contest rounds, requesting that the point in question be awarded to their team. Reports circulating online indicated that rather than resolving matters quietly, the dispute escalated into a broader confrontation involving teachers and students from the three schools.

By the time the contested answer was reviewed, the situation had already grown beyond a routine scoring query. According to multiple accounts, Anlo SHS, which had accumulated 34 points at the time, and Kumasi High School, which stood at 20 points, both left the auditorium. St Augustine's College remained with 39 points.

Schools refuse to participate in round five

The two departing schools also declined to take part in Round Five, the segment widely known as the Riddles, which traditionally closes each contest. Their refusal to continue left the competition in an unresolved state, with no clean conclusion to the day's final matchup.

The incident has drawn significant attention online, with social media users sharing strong opinions about what transpired in the auditorium and debating how the situation should have been handled by the organisers.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh