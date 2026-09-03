Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was filmed on an airport tarmac in the US, inviting his son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie to tour his private jet

The heartwarming moment was captured on video during the Asantehene's departure after celebrating Akwasidae and attending the Millennium Excellence Awards 2026

The TikTok footage quickly went viral, drawing warm reactions from fans celebrating the father-son bond during Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's departure

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A tender moment between Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie is winning hearts online after footage of the two boarding a private jet together spread rapidly across social media.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II invites his son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie to tour his luxury private jet ahead of his departure from the US. Photo source: Opemsuo Radio

Source: Facebook

The clip, posted on TikTok by Opemsuo Radio, was filmed on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, at an airport tarmac in the United States.

The video showed a group, including Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, gathered at the foot of a private jet staircase at night, as they awaited the Asantehene's departure from the US.

Before boarding his flight, Otumfuo beamed with excitement as he shook hands with his son, who is currently studying astronomy at Wesleyan University in North Carolina, and invited him to take a tour of the private jet with him before setting off for Ghana.

The video of the Asante Kingdom leader inviting his son to step aboard the jet has sparked reactions and appears to have resonated with viewers on social media.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's visit to the US

The departure came at the close of a significant two-week trip to the United States for the Asantehene.

During his time in the country, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II engaged in several activities, including a historic lecture at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the celebration of the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival at Bowie State University in Maryland.

He was also present at the Millennium Excellence Awards 2026, a landmark occasion that drew considerable attention from Ghanaians and the Asante diaspora.

The TikTok video of Otumfuo inviting his son on a tour of his private jet before his departure from the US is below:

Reactions to Otumfuo and son's jet moment

The footage drew a wave of warm comments from fans across social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians below:

Derrickuz wrote:

"Ampa Oheneba ne de3 ne papa tease 🙌🏻"

)te k)k)) so) Nana said:

"Safe travels, my King. May God and Sikadwa bring you back home safely."

Duker commented:

"This is beautiful 🥰"

Otumfuo's wife and children pay him homage

YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's wife, Lady Julia, and their children paid heartfelt homage to him during a grand durbar at Bowie State University at the 2026 Akwasidae Kese festival celebration.

The touching moment not only showcased royal family ties but also highlighted the enduring cultural relevance of the Asante tradition, resonating deeply with attendees and viewers alike.

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Source: YEN.com.gh