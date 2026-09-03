Gospel musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi has spent 10 days at the Nyaho Clinic receiving treatment for a liver infection

His sister disclosed that the family spends about GH¢15,000 every two days on his medical care

She appealed to the public and members of the gospel music fraternity to help fund his treatment

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Ghanaian gospel musician Ebenezer Osei Kumi has been hospitalised after reportedly developing an infection affecting his liver.

Ghanaian gospel musician’s condition worsens as doctors consider treatment abroad. Image credit: Dek360, Freepik

Source: UGC

The musician, also known as Minister Osei Kumi, was seen lying in a hospital bed when Ghanaian media personality Dek360 visited him at the Nyaho Clinic.

A tube had been fitted through his nose, while his wrists were covered with bandages as he continued receiving medical attention.

Sister discussed his condition

During the visit, Osei Kumi’s sister said the gospel musician had been admitted to the health facility for one week and three days.

She explained that her brother had been diagnosed with an infection affecting his liver and was unable to eat or drink normally because of his condition.

According to her, food, water and prescribed treatment are currently administered through the tube fitted into his nose.

She added that the family spends approximately GH¢15,000 every two days to keep him under medical care. The high cost of his treatment has consequently placed considerable financial pressure on the family.

Despite his condition, Osei Kumi was conscious and briefly responded while Dek360 spoke beside his hospital bed.

Family appealed for assistance

The musician’s sister further disclosed that doctors were making plans to fly him outside Ghana for additional treatment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

She did not mention the country being considered or the estimated cost of the proposed medical trip.

Due to the mounting medical expenses, she appealed to the public and fellow gospel musicians to support the family in funding Osei Kumi’s treatment.

Contact numbers were subsequently shared for people seeking more information or wishing to offer assistance.

Osei Kumi previously featured on K Victor’s gospel songs Yesu Ba Maa Me and Mayeyie Rensa Da.

Social media users who watched the video offered prayers for his recovery and encouraged members of the gospel fraternity to respond to the family’s appeal.

11-year-old boy and ailing mother gifted house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that fans and followers of Ghanaian socialite Kobby Kyei have poured out praise online following his heartfelt campaign to support a single mother and her young son living under harsh conditions.

A few weeks ago, an X video circulated showing Auntie Agyeiwaa, the mother and her 11-year-old son, Angel, living in a dilapidated mud house. The visibly unsafe structure raised immediate concern among social media users.

Further reports indicated that the mother had been battling a stroke for some time, leaving her bedridden and dependent on her young son, who was forced to work after school to provide for both of them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh