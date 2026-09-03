President Donald Trump appointed Karl Von Batten, a Nigerian-born lobbyist, to a White House presidential commission on Wednesday, September 2, 2026

Von Batten is the managing partner of US-based policy advisory firm Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., which confirmed the appointment

The appointment drew attention in Nigerian political circles due to Von Batten's previous lobbying work connected to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

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A Nigerian-born lobbyist with ties to former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar has received a presidential appointment from Donald Trump, drawing attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

President Trump appoints Nigerian-born lobbyist Karl Von Batten to a White House commission, drawing attention due to his ties with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Image credit: NBC

Source: UGC

Trump named Karl-Marx Okeke-Von Batten, widely known as Karl Von Batten, as a Commissioner on a White House presidential commission on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Von Batten serves as managing partner of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a US-based policy advisory and advocacy firm that broke the news via its verified X account the following morning, Thursday, September 3.

Trump's appointment of Karl Von Batten

In its announcement, the firm described the development as a significant milestone for both Von Batten and the organisation itself. It stated:

"Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C. is proud to announce that President Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) has appointed our Managing Partner, Dr Karl Von Batten, to serve the United States of America as a Commissioner on a @WhiteHouse presidential commission."

The firm further noted that Von Batten "is deeply grateful to President Trump (The Chief) for this appointment and for the confidence placed in him," adding that the role "represents a tremendous honour and reflects Dr Von Batten's longstanding commitment to public service, leadership, and our nation."

The specific commission to which Von Batten has been appointed was not named in the firm's announcement.

The X post below contains the official announcement of Karl Von Batten’s appointment.

Who is Karl Von Batten?

Von Batten, who was born in Nigeria, heads Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a firm that describes itself as a policy advisory and advocacy group operating in the United States.

He has previously attracted considerable attention in Nigerian political circles for his lobbying activities on behalf of Atiku Abubakar, a prominent figure in Nigerian presidential politics who has sought the presidency on multiple occasions.

The firm concluded its statement by congratulating Von Batten on what it called "this distinguished honour," expressing hope for his success in the public service role.

US pauses visa appointments worldwide

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government paused visa appointments at embassies and consulates worldwide, a move the State Department says is tied to a global training programme rather than a direct policy shift.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the pause on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, saying that appointments were being rescheduled to accommodate a training initiative rolled out at all US diplomatic posts worldwide.

The department described the exercise as designed to help consular officers more thoroughly screen applicants considered likely to rely on US public benefits, and to ensure evaluations are carried out "comprehensively and consistently."

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Source: YEN.com.gh