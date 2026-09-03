The Ghana Education Service released the National Harmonised Prospectus for the 2026/2027 Senior High School academic year

GES directed schools and stakeholders to strictly comply with the prospectus requirements to ensure a standardised admission process nationwide

The prospectus covers both boarding and day students, with GES urging parents to review it and prepare ahead of the new academic year

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has published the National Harmonised Prospectus for students seeking enrolment into Senior High Schools for the 2026/2027 academic year, setting out the requirements parents and students must meet ahead of the new term.

The prospectus, released on Thursday, 3 September 2026, was accompanied by a statement.

The Ghana Education Service has a harmonised prospectus to help families plan purchases under the Free Senior High School policy. Credit: Graphic Online

Source: UGC

The document applies to both boarding and day students enrolling in Senior High Schools across the country.

GES described the early release as deliberate, explaining that publishing the prospectus before school placements are finalised is intended to give parents sufficient time to identify and gather the essential items freshers will need upon enrolment.

The Service called on parents and students to study the prospectus carefully and begin preparations in advance of the academic year.

Beyond guidance for families, GES issued a direct instruction to schools and all relevant stakeholders to adhere strictly to the requirements outlined in the prospectus. The directive is aimed at ensuring a smooth and uniform admission process is maintained across all Senior High Schools in Ghana.

The Service urged the public to take note of the contents and act accordingly.

National Harmonised Prospectus for SHS Enrolment

Source: Facebook

National Harmonised Prospectus for SHS Enrolment

Source: Facebook

Why does the GES have a harmonised prospectus?

The service introduced a harmonised prospectus to clamp down on the unauthorised sale of school items because of the Free SHS policy.

This led to the introduction of a harmonised prospectus for Senior High School students to ensure schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

The national prospectus is categorised into basic needs and cleaning materials to make it easier for parents to identify required items.

Over the years, the Ghana Education Service has interdicted headteachers of Senior High Schools for collecting unauthorised monies from students.

Government makes major change to BECE

YEN.com.gh reported that the government is reviewing the Basic Education Certificate Examination timetable to create longer intervals between papers and reduce pressure on candidates.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, said the current timetable placed unnecessary stress on students.

Iddrisu explained to the press that under the proposed review, the exam will now begin on Wednesdays.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh