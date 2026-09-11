PRESEC Legon’s victory in the 2026 NSMQ has taken physics teacher Dzidefo Afram’s personal trophy haul to seven

Afram has reportedly become the first coordinator in the competition’s history to win seven national titles

The experienced teacher has now reached 11 Grand Finals during a remarkable NSMQ career spanning 22 years

PRESEC Legon’s National Science and Maths Quiz coordinator, Dzidefo Afram, has set a new record after guiding the school to victory in the 2026 competition.

‘Ancelotti of NSMQ’ sets record as PRESEC claim ninth national trophy. Image credit: Dr George, VOK Live

Source: Twitter

The Blue Magicians defeated St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy in the Grand Finale to secure their ninth national title and extend their lead as the most successful school in NSMQ history.

The victory also marked a major personal achievement for Afram, who has now won seven NSMQ trophies as a coordinator.

His titles came in 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2026. The latest victory reportedly makes him the first coordinator to win the competition seven times.

Afram extends remarkable record

The Bishop Herman College alumnus joined the PRESEC NSMQ team in 2004 and has spent much of the past 22 years helping the school maintain its position among Ghana’s strongest academic institutions.

Aside from his seven trophies, Afram has now been involved in 11 NSMQ Grand Finals, another record that highlights his consistency in the competition.

His journey has not been limited to PRESEC. In 2018, he briefly joined West African Senior High School and contributed to the school’s historic qualification for its first NSMQ Grand Final.

WASS came within one point of winning the trophy, losing 45–44 to St Peter’s Senior High School.

Afram later returned to PRESEC and immediately began another impressive run. Between 2019 and 2023, he led the school to five consecutive Grand Finals and secured three trophies during that period.

PRESEC win seventh trophy under Afram

Before Afram joined the team, PRESEC had already won the competition twice, lifting the trophy in 1995 and 2003.

He has since been involved in the remaining seven victories, making him the coordinator behind most of the school’s record nine NSMQ championships.

The experienced physics teacher has also guided PRESEC to five consecutive Greater Accra Regional Championships from 2020 to 2024.

His success has earned him praise from students, old boys and NSMQ followers, with some describing him as the “Ancelotti of NSMQ” because of his ability to deliver trophies across different generations of contestants.

After 22 years, 11 Grand Finals and seven national trophies, Afram has strengthened his position as the most decorated coordinator in NSMQ history.

Profiles of 3 Accra Academy NSMQ finalists

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about the three Accra Academy contestants who took part in the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale.

The “Bl3oo” team reached the final for the first time and was determined to make history by winning the school’s maiden national title.

Their journey took them from repeated quarter-final setbacks to a high-stakes clash with two multi-title holders, St Augustine’s College and PRESEC-Legon.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh