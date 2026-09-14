A woman posted a video on social media claiming Nigerian TikTok star Peller impregnated her and pushed her to terminate the pregnancy

The woman said she first contacted Peller privately but felt his only response was pressure to end the pregnancy, prompting her to go public

Peller addressed the allegation on his WhatsApp channel on September 14, 2026, issuing a warning to the woman and a third party she was linked to

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A woman has taken to social media to accuse Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, of fathering her pregnancy and pushing her to terminate it, a claim he has since forcefully denied and responded to with a warning.

Nigerian streamer Peller issues a warning after a woman accused him of impregnating her. Image credit: Peller, Naijapromoter

Source: Facebook

In a video that quickly spread across social platforms, the woman appeared holding what she identified as a doctor's report confirming her pregnancy.

She stated that she first reached out to Peller privately before going public, but said she felt his only suggestion was for her to terminate the pregnancy, something she refused to do.

"Peller, this is the doctor's report, and you know what I'm talking about. I've sent it to your DM privately, but the only option you're giving me is to take out the baby, and I'm not going to do it," she said in the clip.

Peller fires back with a warning

Peller addressed the matter through his WhatsApp channel on 14 September 2026, and his response was anything but conciliatory.

Rather than directly engaging with the specifics of the allegation, the content creator issued a sharp warning, extending it to a third party he referred to as a "babalawo."

"Una see that lady wey talk say she is pregnant for me and that babalawo, if hand touch una two ehn una family go to beg o," he said, laughing as he spoke.

The response drew considerable attention online, with some social media users questioning the validity of the woman's claims while others advised her to pursue legal avenues if she was confident in her allegation.

The X post with a screenshot of Peller's response is below.

Peller to secure house for Humble Soul

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian streamer Peller’s proposal to secure a house in Nigeria for Ghanaian TikToker Humble Soul. The suggestion followed a heated confrontation involving Humble Soul and his baby mama, Shantel, over their daughter, Najat.

The dispute reportedly escalated after Shantel visited Humble Soul’s residence to take the child, triggering a confrontation that circulated widely online. Peller’s unexpected relocation plan has added a new dimension to the ongoing custody drama.

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Source: YEN.com.gh