A Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) emergency executive committee meeting prompted the University to revise its reopening schedule

Freshmen are set to arrive on Thursday, 15th October, with continuing students expected on campus two days later

Lectures for the 2026/2027 academic year are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 19, 2026, despite the ongoing strike

A university has announced revised reopening dates for the 2026/2027 academic year following an emergency executive committee meeting held on Wednesday, 14th October, 2026.

KNUST Announces New Reopening Date for 2026/2027 Academic Year

Source: Facebook

The institution issued a notice to students, parents, guardians and other stakeholders outlining a new schedule that staggers the return of different student groups across several days.

This comes amid the Ghana Association of University Administrators' strike, which has disrupted academic calendars.

Under the updated arrangements, freshmen are required to report to campus on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

Continuing students will follow two days later, on Saturday, 17th October, 2026. Lectures for all students are set to commence on Monday, October 19, 2026.

The University did not publicly disclose the specific circumstances that necessitated the emergency meeting or explain what prompted the revision of the original reopening plan.

University Calls for Stakeholder Cooperation

In its notice, the University urged all students, parents and guardians to take note of the updated arrangements.

The institution also expressed appreciation for the understanding, patience and cooperation shown by stakeholders in response to the changes.

No further details regarding the 2026/2027 academic calendar were released alongside the announcement.

KNUST students protest over high hostel fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that students of University Hall (Katanga) were staging a protest during a National Youth Conference held on the KNUST campus, expressing concerns over rising private hostel fees.

Unity Hall Master, Prof. Richard Kodzo Avuglah, said private hostels are charging between GH₵6,000 and GH₵7,000 per student, significantly higher than the government-approved rate of GH₵2,167.80.

Youth Minister George Opare Addo pledged to take up the matter with the Minister for Education and the Rent Control authorities.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh