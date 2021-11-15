Strongman's daughter Baby Simona has joined the trending 'wha shawa say' challenge

The two-year-old was spotted mimicking Cecilia Marfo's singing and gesticulations in a new video

Simona's video has drawn loads of laughter from social media users who have been impressed with her

Simona Ama Ahyia Osei, the daughter of rapper Strongman, has joined the trending 'wha shawa say' challenge.

In a video sighted shared on the Instagram page of Simona, the two-year-old girl is seen mimicking Cecilia Marfo.

Simona acted and sang the gospel singer's version of the popular 'What Shall I Say' gospel song as has been sighted in Cecilia Marfo's video.

Strongman's daughter, Simona, has joined the 'wha shawa say' challenge Photo source: @simonaoseistrong, @okay1017fm

When it got to the part for her to say 'Fire ko w'akyi kakra', the little girl raised her hands and gestured as if she was praying.

The video was shared on Simona's page with the caption:

"I've won this challenge ooooo☺️it’s all fun."

Reactions

The video of Baby Simona has stirred laughter among her followers on Instagram. Many of them have been wowed by the little girl's demeanour.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered:

wan_fherver said:

"Ei Cecilia marfo go get daddy oo ."

beautifulbabiesnbeyond said:

"Eeee baby gal , mama Cecilia is coming with cane ooo."

simonastrongfanpage said:

"herrrrhhhhhhuve won come for biscuit okkkk."

she_loves_destiny_etiko_ said:

"I can't stop laughing."

jemens24 said:

"Ooh no challenger , you’ve won ❤️❤️❤️."

rita.appiah.7161 said:

"Ooh my God I can't stop watching my baby u do alllllllllllllll❤️❤️."

geekel_2017 said:

"Omg she's sooo cute fire ko wa kyere ka kra."

Simona joins daddy on stage

The video of Simona comes after she recently showed her music side after storming the stage to perform with her father.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Simona boldly took a microphone from Kuami Eugene who was performing with her, and started mimicking them.

A video of the two-year-old's performance with her dad has just surfaced on social media.

McBrown sings 'wha shawa say'

Meanwhile, Nana Ama McBrown has jumped onto Cecilia Marfo's Wha Shawa Say song.

In a video, the actress was captured performing the viral song live.

The video has attracted massive reactions from her fans on Instagram

