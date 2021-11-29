Benedicta Gafah looks unrecognizable and 'slim' in new video; fans react

Actress Benedicta Gafah has been spotted in a new video dancing for her fans

She was seen standing in her plush living room as she showed off her stature to the camera

Many fans of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video she posted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah has given her fans a sneak-peek into her living room while flaunting her beautiful dance moves in a very tight yellow dress.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Benedicta Gafah, the actress was seen showing off her dancing skills.

She was seen standing in what looked like her living room as she danced in a raunchy manner for all to see.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Source: Instagram/empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah was seen wearing a yellow bodycon dress with spaghetti straps as she wiggled her body in front of the camera.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Gafah complimented her outfit with beautiful make-up as she sported some expensive-looking jewellery as well.

After posting the video, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"A babe enjoying life with no wahala"

Fans of Gafah react to the video; some reveal her motive for posting it

Many fans and followers of Gafah took to the comment section to express their views over it.

adadzewapobee came in with a sweet comment:

"I want to be like you when I grow up"

is_okodie wrote:

"The Queen of beauty"

dglamfashion_gh had this to say:

"The dress color compliments your skin"

luciastandhope wrote:

"Enjoyment bi y3 dow ruff"

ritzyawuah however noted:

"Just to tell us she wasn't wearing foam the last time we no is natural mam"

kaabs42 also wrote:

"It’s just a waist trainer. When you wear it, you get love handles. Ghanaians can be so busy sometimes. Is the foam glued on? If you don’t have hips and want to do surgery, do it. Why are you in someone’s business"

There were many comments that showed fans had myriad opinions about Gafah's video with some praising her while others criticising her.

Asantewaa: Tik Tok Star's Manager Gifts Her A Brand New Car After Clocking 1m Followers

Meanwhile, Tik Tok sensation Asantewaa, known in private life as Martina Dwamena, has been gifted a brand new car.

The new car was gifted to Asantewaa by Isaac Agyapong, the head of her management team, One Tym Entertainment.

Agyapong presented the car to Asantewaa in celebration of her gaining one million followers on the video app.

Source: Yen