Mahama Steps Out In Style With His Son Sharaf, Shahid On His 63rd Birthday
Former President John Dramani Mahama has stepped out with two of his sons, Sharaf and Shahid, in a new photo.
Mahama turned 63 years old on November 29, 2021, and many photos of him and his family popped up online.
One of the photos which surfaced online showed the former president showing his swag in the company of Sharaf and Shahid.
In the photo which was posted on Instagram by blogger Ghhyper, Mahama wore a white shirt over a pair of blue jeans.
His sons also wore white shirts over different shades of blue trousers as they sandwiched their dad between them.
The former president and his sons completed their looks with black sunglasses each and stood akimbo in the same manner.
Check out the photo below:
Reactions
The photo of Mahama and his sons has stirred loads of reactions after popping up. While some are wishing the former president well, others are praising his family bond. There are others who are also expressing their interest in Mahama's sons.
Below are some of the comments gathered by YEN.com.gh:
daniel.agyei.1690671 said:
His kids be guy guy oo lucky enough to get chance chop Ghana money some
muuminhabib said:
"Happy birthday to you daddy more life, more money❤️❤️ your guys are they single I'm searching for a houbandooooh."
