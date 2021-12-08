Hajia4reall has wowed social media with her latest photos showing off her plush home

The socialite and musician also took the chance to show off her favorite car in her garage

Hajia4reall has transformed from a slay queen to a burgeoning musician

Ghanaian socialite now-turned-musician, Mona Montrage known in the world of entertainment as Hajia4reall or Moma4reall, has given her fans a sneak-peek into her home.

In a new set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Fine Girl hitmaker, Hajia4reall was seen flaunting her plush home.

She was seen standing in front of one of her many plush cars which was parked in her compound.

Photos of Hajia4real. Source: Instagram/hajia4reall

The photos saw the pretty musician sitting on the bonnet of her exquisite car as she posed for the camera.

Hajia4reall was spotted wearing a jeans skirt with jeans and a leather jacket over a bodycon turtleneck long-sleeved shirt.

After posting the photos, Hajia4reall captioned them:

"In a world full of average, be outstanding #God’schild #Here2Stay Pimp my car @stunncust_gh"

Fans react to the photos

_iambernicebrown came in with the comment:

"Too fine #finegirl"

loverboy94560 wrote:

"U look beautiful"

fatawu_mubarak10 had this to say:

"Everyday Crush"

legit_ccv_shopping wrote:

"Wonderful creature"

There were many comments that showed fans showed fans were happy to see Hajia4reall living her best life.

