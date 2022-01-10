Tracey Boakye's nanny glows in latest photos as she chills in Germany

Tracey Boakye's nanny has been spotted in new photos with the actress and her kids

They were seen posing on the streets of Germany in a lovely group photo

Tracey Boakye is winning all the plaudits for showing kindness to the nanny of her kids by taking her on her vacation outside the country

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress, producer and super mum, Tracey Boakye, has warmed the hearts of many people following new photos of herself, kids and their nanny.

In the set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey Boakye and her entire family along with their nanny were seen posing for some photos.

They were seen wearing beautiful outfits as they posed for some photos on the streets of Germany where they are currently on vacation.

Tracey Boakye's nanny glows in new photos while on vacation with actress and kids (video)

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The nanny of the actress was seen carrying Nana Akua Nhyira, the second child and daughter of Tracey Boakye.

They all beamed with smiles as they posed for the photos.

After posting the photos, Tracey Boakye captioned them:

"My kids, My Everything. Holidays #germany @kwaku_danso_yahaya @nana_akua_nhyira_"

Fans react to the photos

Followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower words of encouragement to Tracey Boakye and her squad.

myzzponzy came in with the comment:

"All Jokes aside , Tracey is doing Absolutely good ,for treating someone daughter so good and making her happy as well. I give all the respect now. Bless up"

maxwelldoe1 wished Tracey and her family well:

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness. Wishing every day of the new year to be filled with success, happiness, and prosperity for you. Happy New Year.

Tracey Boakye flies her kids' nanny abroad to have fun with them, fans praise her in video

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Tracey Boakye flew her nanny and her kids abroad for vacation.

The actress indicated that the nanny had been good to her and wanted her to shares in her joy by flying her along with her kids abroad for vacations.

The pretty young lady was seen in the video trying to assist the kids of the actress as they sat at a table.

After posting the video, Tracey Boakye captioned it:

"She was brought to me in kumasi some years ago, to help me take care of Kwaku, she’s been a blessing to my kids and I. Best nanny God gave me. #holidays #germany"

Sarkodie Drops Reply as US Star Chance The Rapper Expresses Desire to Meet him

Popular American rapper and record producer, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, widely known as Chance The Rapper after indicating his desire to meet arguably Ghana's most formidable artiste, Sarkodie has been responded to by the artiste himself.

The US star prior to his visit had revealed his intentions to be visit Ghana a couple of times. He expressed he wished to touch down to Ghana to spend the holidays with Ghanaians and probably have a feel of what it feels like to be Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh