Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has raised pregnancy rumours with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

The movie star recently posted photos of herself with her hubby after they stepped out for an event and fans had a lot to say

Numerous fans took to Regina’s comment section to congratulate her as they speculated about her being pregnant

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, are in the news again over an alleged pregnancy.

A number of the actress’ fans seemed to think she is pregnant with another child after she shared some new photos on social media.

Regina had taken to her official Instagram page to post a series of photos from her outing with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Fans claim Regina Daniels is pregnant with second child. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the snaps, the actress wore a burgundy coloured jalab while her hubby looked corporate in a suit.

A number of fans seemed to think Regina looked pregnant and they proceeded to share their thoughts. See her photos below:

Internet users flood Regina Daniels' comment section with congratulatory messages

According to some of Regina’s fans, the actress is expecting a second child and they started to congratulate her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Kellydrickly21:

“Baby number 2 loading save delivery bb❤️.”

Powers_collection:

“Baby no2 on the way congratulations.”

Loladaayes:

“Congratulations on the incoming baby too.”

Officialredy:

“Preggy?”

Omalicha_nwa123:

“Regina is pregnant ooo.”

Shattiaalice:

“Sweet sis looks pregnant.”

Scholaduke:

“You look preggy.”

Hmm.

