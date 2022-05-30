Actor and TV presenter Akrobeto has had a shoutout on the official Twitter page of German football club Borussia Dortmund

The Bundesliga outfit celebrated Akrobeto on their page by sharing a photo of him wearing the club's jersey

In the caption to the photo, Dortmund described the comic actor as a super fan while referring to him as an uncle

Ghanaian comic actor and TV personality Akrobeto, known in private life as Akwasi Boadi, has popped up on the radar of German football club Borussia Dortmund.

Akrobeto, the presenter of UTV's Real News show, was recently celebrated by the Bundesliga club on social media.

The club's official Twitter page, the English handle to be precise, @blackandyellow shared a photo of Akrobeto on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The photo showed Akrobeto wearing the famous yellow and black jersey of Dortmund. He was full of smiles as he posed for the photo.

Sharing the photo, the club described Akrobeto as a super fan from Ghana and even referred to him as 'uncle'.

"The newest Borussia Dortmund super fan, Uncle Akrobeto! ," the caption to the photo read.

