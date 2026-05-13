Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at a Lagos hospital following complications from stage 4 liver cancer diagnosed in 2024

A video showing Ekubo's magnificent mansion and luxury car collection, including two Chevrolet Camaro Convertibles and a Range Rover, surfaced after his death

Nigerians and fans reacted with deep emotion to the footage, reflecting on life's fleeting nature and the futility of wealth without health

A video showing Alexx Ekubo’s house and multiple high-end cars he owned has surfaced after his death and stirred emotions online.

Footage of Alexx Ekubo's mansion and cars surfaces on social media after his death, stirring emotional reactions. Image credit: @alexxekubo, InnocentTino/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was reported dead on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

According to Stanleyontop, he died at a hospital in Lagos on Monday, May 11, following complications from a liver problem.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alex Ekubo, who died on Monday at a hospital in Lagos. His remains have been deposited at the morgue," he said.

“Alex was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in 2024. After undergoing treatment and a liver transplant, he briefly returned to work. Unfortunately, the liver failed again, and complications arose, and his condition deteriorated until his passing,” he added.

The Instagram post with details of Alexx Ekubo’s death is below.

Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars surface

Amid the sadness over the Nollywood star's death, popular Nigerian blogger Innocent Tino deepened the grief by sharing a video of the actor before his death.

The video showed the compound of Alexx Ekubo’s house.

A woman who was recording the video hyped up the actor for achieving so much success at such a young age, owning a massive mansion and multiple cars.

She rotated the camera to show his cars, which included a customised Chevrolet Camaro Convertible with a custom blue/black geometric wrap, a red Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, a black Range Rover Autobiography SUV, and a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8 (LC200 series).

He also appeared to enjoy biking as he owned an electric Chopper-style Power Bike / E-Bike plus a yellow youth-sized Quad Bike / ATV.

Innocent Tino lamented the fact that Alexx Ekubo had died just after acquiring all this wealth.

“Chai ....see him house and luxury cars. Na when this brother made money he come go . Why all those times he never hammer nothing happen....hmm life,” he captioned the video.

The Facebook video showing Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars is below.

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars that resurfaced after his death.

Chidi Daniel said:

"Society will pressure a man, make money before you do this, make money before you do that, bla, bla. Forgetting that life is too short, what is money without stable health and peace of mind?"

Edeh Naddy wrote:

"These who have money don't have enough time, those who don't have money have plenty of time. It's better to seek first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, all these things will be added unto you."

Otukpu Tywin commented:

"And all of these couldn’t save him. Stop chasing emptiness, people. At the end, all that truly matters is the quality of life lived. All these are secondary things in life. Live the primary aim of life."

Ghanaian seer Karma President's old prophecy about Alexx Ekubo resurfaces after his death. Image credit: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo prophecy resurfaces

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy about Alexx Ekubo surfaced after his death.

The prophecy of Ghanaian seer Karma President warning about impending doom for the actor, went viral after his demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh