Alexx Ekubo: Video of Nollywood Actor's Mansion and Luxury Cars Surfaces After His Death
- Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, at a Lagos hospital following complications from stage 4 liver cancer diagnosed in 2024
- A video showing Ekubo's magnificent mansion and luxury car collection, including two Chevrolet Camaro Convertibles and a Range Rover, surfaced after his death
- Nigerians and fans reacted with deep emotion to the footage, reflecting on life's fleeting nature and the futility of wealth without health
A video showing Alexx Ekubo’s house and multiple high-end cars he owned has surfaced after his death and stirred emotions online.
Popular Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was reported dead on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.
According to Stanleyontop, he died at a hospital in Lagos on Monday, May 11, following complications from a liver problem.
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alex Ekubo, who died on Monday at a hospital in Lagos. His remains have been deposited at the morgue," he said.
AY Makun breaks down as he narrates Alexx Ekubo's last moments before painful death, video evokes sorrow
“Alex was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer in 2024. After undergoing treatment and a liver transplant, he briefly returned to work. Unfortunately, the liver failed again, and complications arose, and his condition deteriorated until his passing,” he added.
The Instagram post with details of Alexx Ekubo’s death is below.
Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars surface
Amid the sadness over the Nollywood star's death, popular Nigerian blogger Innocent Tino deepened the grief by sharing a video of the actor before his death.
The video showed the compound of Alexx Ekubo’s house.
A woman who was recording the video hyped up the actor for achieving so much success at such a young age, owning a massive mansion and multiple cars.
She rotated the camera to show his cars, which included a customised Chevrolet Camaro Convertible with a custom blue/black geometric wrap, a red Chevrolet Camaro Convertible, a black Range Rover Autobiography SUV, and a black Toyota Land Cruiser V8 (LC200 series).
He also appeared to enjoy biking as he owned an electric Chopper-style Power Bike / E-Bike plus a yellow youth-sized Quad Bike / ATV.
Innocent Tino lamented the fact that Alexx Ekubo had died just after acquiring all this wealth.
“Chai ....see him house and luxury cars. Na when this brother made money he come go . Why all those times he never hammer nothing happen....hmm life,” he captioned the video.
The Facebook video showing Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars is below.
Reactions to Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video showing Alexx Ekubo’s house and cars that resurfaced after his death.
Chidi Daniel said:
"Society will pressure a man, make money before you do this, make money before you do that, bla, bla. Forgetting that life is too short, what is money without stable health and peace of mind?"
Edeh Naddy wrote:
"These who have money don't have enough time, those who don't have money have plenty of time. It's better to seek first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness, all these things will be added unto you."
Nigerian man shares video of Alexx Ekubo at his sister's wedding months before his death, fans react
Otukpu Tywin commented:
"And all of these couldn’t save him. Stop chasing emptiness, people. At the end, all that truly matters is the quality of life lived. All these are secondary things in life. Live the primary aim of life."
Alexx Ekubo prophecy resurfaces
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy about Alexx Ekubo surfaced after his death.
The prophecy of Ghanaian seer Karma President warning about impending doom for the actor, went viral after his demise.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh