Former President J.J. Rawlings' daughter, Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings has celebrated his 75th birthday posthumously

Zanetor, the MP for Klottey Korle, shared photos with her late father with an emotional birthday message

The post from Zanetor has attracted many reactions from her followers on social media who joined her in celebrating the former president

Klottey Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings celebrated her late father Jerry John Rawlings on his birthday.

Former President Rawlings who was born on June 22, 1947, would have clocked the glorious age of 75 years today if he were still alive.

To commemorate the day, Zanetor who is the first of the four children of Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, decided to celebrate a posthumous birthday for her father.

The Klottey Korle MP took to her Facebook page to share photos of some moments she had with her dad. The photos showed the father and daughter to have attended an event together.

Sharing the photos, Zanetor wished his late dad a happy birthday while stating that he is always in their hearts. She completed her message with a love emoji.

"Happy Birthday, Dad. Always in our hearts ♥️," she said.

Zanetor's birthday message stirs emotions

Zanetor's birthday wish for her father has drawn emotional many reactions from a section of Ghanaians who have missed the former president.

Ruth Obeng said:

"Happy birthday to the Great hero like ur Dad, may God continue to rest his soul Amen. May God strengthen you n your family members Amen."

Benedict Dzreke said:

"Happy Birthday our Heroe . May His gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace Amen."

Yabugri Salifu said:

"Ghana and the world at large will forever miss this great man. May his soul rest in peace."

Abena Mills said:

"Happy birthday Papa J, we miss you, rest in the perfect hands of GOD."

Ibrahim Abass said:

"May Papa J.J soul rest in peace and he shall always be in our heart in prayers."

Rawling's death

Former President Rawlings, the longest-serving Ghanaian leader, passed away on November 12, 2020, after a short illness.

The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was receiving treatment at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

