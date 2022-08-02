Ex-president John Dramani Mahama left Ghanaians in awe as he stepped on stage to perform an energetic dance with musician Wiyala

Wiyala thrilled the crowd at the ex-president's 30th marriage anniversary celebration with a beautiful performance and called upon Mahama to join her

The heartwarming moment has left Ghanaians stunned as they fawned over the former president's jovial nature

Former president, John Dramani Mahama, and his wife Lordina have celebrated their 30th marriage anniversary with a thanksgiving service, charitable donation, a celebratory lunch and a dinner.

The couple invited ace Ghanaian musician, Wiyala to perform at the grand dinner, and she did not disappoint with her performance. Wiyala performed a beautiful tune which had a traditional Zulu tone.

Photo: Ex-President Mahama And Wiyala Source: Tv3

Source: Instagram

The song moved ex-president Mahama to his feat as he joined the singer in doing an energetic dance to the tune. The pair bonded on stage and wowed folks at the event as they could not stop clapping.

The video of the heartwarming scene went viral and impressed many Ghanaians as they raved about Mahama's lovable nature.

Ghanaians Praise Mahama And His Dance Moves

Kunta Kunte Shagboo was very impressed:

GREAT DANCING STEPS BY HIS.EXCELLENCY FORMER PRESIDENT MAHAMA.GREAT MAN.I WISH TO SEE HIM AND NANA AKUFO ADDO DANCING TOGETHER FOR THE INTEREST OF GHANA.

Fo Dodzi also wrote:

Mahama is living his best life. He never imagined posterity will come so soon laaaa!

Mubaraq Mubaraq also expressed his admiration:

Looking at things only dis Mahama dance steps can save Ghana economy by attracting tourists

Ed LoG Fiamawle also said:

Man of the moment, u can't hate him...... Ekekevor, dooeekpooor Mahama vaa koooor dee333!

Rastoma DE King also wrote:

Now Akuffo Addo have made you saint in the eyes of GhanaiansNow I understand the parable s3 wo hunu wo nt)kwa ko aa nyame nko bi ma wo

